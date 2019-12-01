WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (25 Nov-1 Dec)

Koen Pang (left) and Josh Chua in action in the boys' doubles event at the ITTF World Junior Table Tennis Championships. (PHOTO: Singapore Table Tennis Association)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (25 November - 1 December):

Duo win Singapore’s first-ever medal at World Juniors

Junior paddlers Koen Pang and Josh Chua clinched Singapore’s first-ever medal at the ITTF World Junior Table Tennis Championships when they bagged a bronze medal in the boys’ doubles in Korat, Thailand on Sunday (1 December).

The Singaporean pair had won 3-1 against the Taiwanese duo of Feng Yi-hsin/Tai Ming-wei in the quarter-finals, but lost to the Chinese pair of Xu Yingbin/Liu Yebo 1-3 in the semi-finals.

Para athletes at National Boccia Championships

National boccia para athletes geared up for next month’s Asean Para Games with the National Boccia Championships held at Heartbeat@Bedok on Sunday (1 December).

Nurulasyiqah Mohammad Taha (right) clinched gold in the BC3 individual category at the National Boccia Championships, beating Toh Sze Ning 8-0 in the final. (PHOTO: Singapore Disability Sports Council) More

A total of 17 athletes took part, including 2015 Asean Para Games silver medallist Nurulasyiqah Mohammad Taha, who beat Toh Sze Ning 8-0 in the BC3 individual final to take home the gold medal.

Neo Kah Whye won gold in the BC2 individual final while Jeralyn Tan emerged top in the BC1 category.

SPL foreign player quota upped from three to four

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Thursday (28 November) that it will increase the foreign player quota for all participating local Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs from three to four for the next season.

The Under-21 foreign player quota stays at one, meaning that if a club takes up the option to sign the maximum of four foreigners, only one of them is required to be under the age of 21.

FAS also announced a new Under-21 League next year, to provide a clear and stable pathway towards the SPL by bridging the gap between the 2020 COE competitions (for Under-15 and Under-17) and the senior level.





