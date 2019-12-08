WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (2-8 Dec)

Singapore powerlifters with their medals won at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan. (PHOTO: Courtesy of Matthew Yap)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (2-8 December):

Powerlifters win golds, set records at Asian Classic

Singapore powerlifter Matthew Yap set a new Asian record in the men’s junior Under-74kg division during the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from 2 to 8 December.

He swept all the golds in his division – squat (245kg), bench (155kg), deadlift (275.5kg) and total (675.5kg), breaking the previous records in deadlift (275kg) and total (672.5kg) in what is likely to be his final junior competition before he enters national service next year.

Compatriot Farhanna Farid also broke records in her women’s open U-52kg division in the deadlift (178kg) and total (363kg), clinching golds in both as she was crowned Asian champion.

Singapore’s Shirley Chu was also crowned Asian champion in the women’s juniors U-47kg category, after winning golds in squat (110kg) and total (280kg).

Sailors earn Singapore a Tokyo Olympics berth

Sailors Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low have earned Singapore a place at next year's Tokyo Olympic Games with their performance at the Hyundai 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships in Auckland on Sunday (8 December).

The Asian Games champions were 15th in the 49erFX skiff class with 198 points, Six Olympic berths were available at the competition, and while the duo were seventh among the countries who had not qualified for the Tokyo Games. each national Olympic committee allowed to take up a maximum of only one berth. With two teams from the US qualifying, the Singaporeans earned the last spot available.

The 49erFX class made its Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Singapore was represented in the event by Griselda Khng and Sara Tan.

Top youth paddlers at Char Yong national tournament

The Char Yong National Youth Top 10 tournament was held from Thursday to Saturday (5 to 7 December) at the Toa Payoh Table Tennis Training Hall. It was the 24th edition of the tournament, making it the longest-running competition in Singapore Table Tennis Association’s history.

The event is an invitational youth competition for paddlers who have achieved the highest ranking points in 2019, with a total prize money of $7,600.

Here are the winners of the various categories: Lian Yun Hao (boys’ Under-9), Loy Ming Ying (girls U-9), Jayden Tan (boys’ U-12), Jessica Tang (girls U-12), Tan Zhao Ray (boys’ U-15), Tan Zhao Yun (girls U-15), Shi Kexun (boys’ U-18), Pearlyn Koh (girls U-18).

Santa Run for Wishes draws over 3,500

More than 3,500 participants took part in the sixth edition of the Santa Run for Wishes, held at the Singapore Sports Hub on Saturday (7 December).

Runners came dressed in their Santa Claus and elf outfits in support of Make-A-Wish Singapore’s annual charity Christmas run to raise funds and grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The foundation aims to raise $500,000 by end of December.

Income Eco Run 2020 open for registration

The Income Eco Run 2020 will be held at the Formula One Pit Building on 26 April, and is now open for super early-bird registration at IncomeEcoRun.sg.

Race categories include the 21.1km half marathon, the 10km individual mixed team, the Zero Waste 5km run, and two distances for children – 800m for those aged four to eight years old, and 1.2km for those aged nine to 12 years.

To also commemorate Income’ 50th anniversary, next year’s run will have three new key initiatives. Race packs will be eliminated which will result in a reduction of about 630kg of production waste; the Zero Waste 5km Run category and the Cool Kids Dash next year will go bib-free; and produce bags will be available at the finish line for participants to hold their post-race replenishment of bananas and recovery drinks.





