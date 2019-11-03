WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (28 October - 3 November)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (28 October - 3 November):
Tampines Rover clinch Singapore Cup after thriller
Tampines Rovers won the 2019 Singapore Cup final after defeating Warriors FC 4-3 at Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday night (2 November). This is the fourth time that Tampines have won the Cup, after victories in 2002, 2004 and 2006.
Irwan Shah (17th minute), Joel Chew (31st), Amirul Adli (57th) and Zehrudin Mehmedovic (66th) scored for the Stags, while the Warriors replied through Khairul Nizam (13th and 20th) and Fairoz Hasan (85th).
In the third-placing match, Geylang International won a dramatic penalty shootout 12-11 against Brunei DPMM after the match ended 2-2 at full-time.
Nine-day, 2,000km Relay Majulah begins at Sports Hub
Relay Majulah, Singapore’s first 2,000-kilometre, nine-day relay run, flagged off on Saturday noon (2 November) from the Singapore Sports Hub. The grounds-up initiative seeks to raise $1 million dollars in support of the 67 charities under President’s Challenge.
Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who will run the final leg on 10 November into the President’s Star Charity show at Mediacorp campus, flagged off the opening leg, which featured runners Goh Jin Kian (who has Down’s Syndrome), Oh Siew May (cerebral palsy). The duo ran 5km, before passing the baton to Ong Tze Boon, co-chairman of Relay Majulah, who completed 15km.
Christian Ho signs for Sauber Karting Team
Singaporean junior racer Christian Ho was recruited and signed by the Sauber Karting Team to race in the OK Junior category, after a breakthrough year in which the 13-year-old finished as vice-champion in both the FIA Karting Academy Trophy and the DKM German Karting Series. He is the first Singaporean to be in a Formula One-affiliated team racing programme.
The Sauber Karting Team, was formed in March to nurture young top-level racers and provide a clear path of progression from karting to F1.
Christian made his debut for the Sauber Karting Team last week at the first round of the WSK Open Cup, a karting series based in Italy. He finished fifth at the South Garda Karting Circuit in Lonato.
Youth paddler Izaac Quek wins event at World Cadet Challenge
Singapore youth paddler Izaac Quek clinched first place in the mixed doubles event at the International Table Tennis Federation World Cadet Challenge, which was held in Władysławowo, Poland, from 23 to 31 October.
The 13-year-old teamed up with Romania’s Elena Zaharia to beat Mateusz Zalewski of Poland and Hana Arapovic of Croatia 5-11, 11-8, 11-4 in the final on Thursday (31 October).
Izaac also came in second in the boys’ doubles and team events. His compatriots Ser Lin Qian and Zhou Jingyi helped clinched second and third spots respectively for their teams in the girls’ team competition.
Grace Fu, Baey Yam Keng visit para sports training sessions
The Singapore National Paralympic Council arranged three visits during October for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) to the training sessions of the cerebral palsy football, chess and goalball teams heading for January’s Asean Para Games in the Philippines.
MCCY Minister Grace Fu and Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng tried their hands at the different para sports during the visits.
Haw Par Para Sports Bursary Awards hands out $42,800
The second edition of the Haw Par Para Sports Bursary Awards handed out a total of $42,800 to 31 para athletes in a ceremony attended by Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee at the National Youth Sports Institute Satellite@Kallang on Tuesday (29 October).
Award winners received between $900 and $1,800 each, and the financial support will help them achieve more in the sport by defraying costs of training and competitions.
Canoe polo women’s team win gold at Asian Cup
Singapore’s canoe polo senior women’s team clinched the gold medal at the 2019 Canoe Polo Asian Cup in Deqin, China, on 27 October.
The team – comprising Joyce Wong, Tan Li Ling, Kasxier Low, Ong Shu Wen, Leow Fang Hui, Lim Jia Yi, Ng Hui Xuan and Patricia Teo – beat Chinese Taipei 6-2 in their final game to clinch the gold. They had earlier beaten China, Hong Kong, Iran and Japan to emerge top of the senior women’s category.
Nathaniel Yeo wins at Pan Pacific Jiu-Jitsu C’ships
Singapore’s Nathaniel Yeo, 21, clinched the gold medal in the men’s purple-belt light-featherweight division at the Pan Pacific Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Melbourne on 25 October.
Yeo, who also won the Singapore Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open in July this year, defeated United Arab Emirates’ Hassan Abdul Razzak for his second straight gold, after winning the same division in the 2017 edition.
Diving Grand Prix Singapore in November
More than 60 divers from 14 countries will take part in the FINA Diving Grand Prix Singapore event at the OCBC Aquatic Centre from 22 to 24 November.
They include 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallists Melissa Wu (women’s 10m platform) and Esther Qin/Georgia Sheehan (women’s 3m synchronised springboard) of Australia, and 2014 Asian Games silver medallist Huang Xiaohui (women’s 10m platform) of China.
Jonathan Chan, who became the first Singaporean diver to qualify of the Olympics, will face China’s Wang Zewei in the men’s 10m platform competition. Chan had beaten Wang in the same event at the Asian Diving Cup in September to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Tickets for the FINA Diving Grand Prix Singapore are now on sale at the Sports Hub website. For full competition schedule, please visit here.
Have a sports event to tell our users? Email us at sgnews.tips@verizonmedia.com. In your email, do provide as many details as possible, including videos and photos.