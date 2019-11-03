WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (28 October - 3 November)

Tampines Rovers with the Singapore Cup after beating Warriors FC 4-3 in the final. (PHOTO: Football Association of Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (28 October - 3 November):

Tampines Rover clinch Singapore Cup after thriller

Tampines Rovers won the 2019 Singapore Cup final after defeating Warriors FC 4-3 at Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday night (2 November). This is the fourth time that Tampines have won the Cup, after victories in 2002, 2004 and 2006.

Irwan Shah (17th minute), Joel Chew (31st), Amirul Adli (57th) and Zehrudin Mehmedovic (66th) scored for the Stags, while the Warriors replied through Khairul Nizam (13th and 20th) and Fairoz Hasan (85th).

In the third-placing match, Geylang International won a dramatic penalty shootout 12-11 against Brunei DPMM after the match ended 2-2 at full-time.

Nine-day, 2,000km Relay Majulah begins at Sports Hub

Relay Majulah, Singapore’s first 2,000-kilometre, nine-day relay run, flagged off on Saturday noon (2 November) from the Singapore Sports Hub. The grounds-up initiative seeks to raise $1 million dollars in support of the 67 charities under President’s Challenge.

Relay Majulah runner Ong Jin Kian (left) hands over the baton to Oh Siew May in the first leg of the nine-day, 2,000km relay. (PHOTO: Relay Majulah) More

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who will run the final leg on 10 November into the President’s Star Charity show at Mediacorp campus, flagged off the opening leg, which featured runners Goh Jin Kian (who has Down’s Syndrome), Oh Siew May (cerebral palsy). The duo ran 5km, before passing the baton to Ong Tze Boon, co-chairman of Relay Majulah, who completed 15km.

Christian Ho signs for Sauber Karting Team

Singaporean junior racer Christian Ho was recruited and signed by the Sauber Karting Team to race in the OK Junior category, after a breakthrough year in which the 13-year-old finished as vice-champion in both the FIA Karting Academy Trophy and the DKM German Karting Series. He is the first Singaporean to be in a Formula One-affiliated team racing programme.

The Sauber Karting Team, was formed in March to nurture young top-level racers and provide a clear path of progression from karting to F1.

Christian made his debut for the Sauber Karting Team last week at the first round of the WSK Open Cup, a karting series based in Italy. He finished fifth at the South Garda Karting Circuit in Lonato.

Youth paddler Izaac Quek wins event at World Cadet Challenge

Singapore youth paddler Izaac Quek clinched first place in the mixed doubles event at the International Table Tennis Federation World Cadet Challenge, which was held in Władysławowo, Poland, from 23 to 31 October.

The 13-year-old teamed up with Romania’s Elena Zaharia to beat Mateusz Zalewski of Poland and Hana Arapovic of Croatia 5-11, 11-8, 11-4 in the final on Thursday (31 October).

Izaac also came in second in the boys’ doubles and team events. His compatriots Ser Lin Qian and Zhou Jingyi helped clinched second and third spots respectively for their teams in the girls’ team competition.

Grace Fu, Baey Yam Keng visit para sports training sessions

The Singapore National Paralympic Council arranged three visits during October for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) to the training sessions of the cerebral palsy football, chess and goalball teams heading for January’s Asean Para Games in the Philippines.

MCCY Minister Grace Fu and Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng tried their hands at the different para sports during the visits.

Haw Par Para Sports Bursary Awards hands out $42,800

The second edition of the Haw Par Para Sports Bursary Awards handed out a total of $42,800 to 31 para athletes in a ceremony attended by Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee at the National Youth Sports Institute Satellite@Kallang on Tuesday (29 October).

Award winners received between $900 and $1,800 each, and the financial support will help them achieve more in the sport by defraying costs of training and competitions.

Story continues