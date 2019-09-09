WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (2-8 September)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (2 to 8 September):

Cubs beat Fiji 2-0 in run-up to SEA Games

The Singapore national Under-22 football team beat their Fiji counterparts 2-0 in a friendly match at Bishan Stadium on Friday (6 September), as part of their preparations for the upcoming SEA Games.

Daniel Goh and Syahrul Sazari scored for the hosts. The two sides will meet again on Monday in a closed-door friendly match, before Fandi Ahmad’s charges head to Japan for a training camp in October.

Singapore has never won the football gold medal at the SEA Games. The closest they came were silver medals in the 1983, 1985 and 1989 editions.

STTA raises $430,000 from fund-raising dinner

The Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) raised $430,000 from its fund-raising dinner at the Shangri-La Hotel on Thursday (5 September), with Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin gracing the event.

The funds raised will go towards STTA’s pathway development for Team Singapore paddlers, and its high-performance sports system to enhance the training and competition environment for the paddlers.

During the dinner, STTA president Ellen Lee took part in a Teochew opera performance, which helped to raise a further $43,000.

Singapore Table Tennis Association president Ellen Lee (right) taking part in a Teochew opera performance to raise money at the association's fund-raising dinner at Shangri-La Hotel. (PHOTO: STTA) More

Para-athletes in National Athletics Youth C’ships

The Haw Par National Athletics Youth Championships para-athletic meet was held at Kallang Practice Track on Wednesday (4 September), and saw 138 participants across 23 track and field events.

For this year’s meet, the age limit for athletes has been lowered from 7 to 5 years old, in order to encourage early intervention through physical activity and help young persons with disabilities enjoy participation in sports.

The non-competitive finisher event was also held for a second straight year, as 61 participants – up from 30 in 2018 – took part in a 100m run.

ActiveSG Tennis Academy to partner Voyager

Sport Singapore and Voyager Tennis Academy announced a partnership on Wednesday (4 September) to enhance the quality of ActiveSG Tennis Academy youth programmes running at multiple venues across Singapore.

Based in Sydney, Voyager is an award-winning academy that has developed multiple national champions and professional players in Australia.

The revamped ActiveSG Tennis Academy programmes will begin on 16 September at seven locations island-wide and will see lower coach-to-participant ratios across all age-groups programmes. There will also be more match-play opportunities for participants, with Fridays and Sundays being set aside for friendlies and mini tournaments.

Youth players interested to join the programmes are welcome to participate in trials that will be held Heartbeat@Bedok Tennis courts until 13 September. To sign up or to find out more about all available programmes, visit myactivesg.com.

Have a sports event to tell our users? Email us at sgnews.tips@verizonmedia.com. In your email, do provide as many details as possible, including videos and photos.





