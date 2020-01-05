WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (30 Dec-5 Jan)

Koen Pang will be participating in the National Table Tennis Grand Finale tournament from 2 to 12 January. (FILE PHOTO: Dhany Osman/Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (23-29 December):

SOF scholarship open for application

The Singapore Olympic Foundation (SOF) is inviting young athletes to apply for the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship. Interested athletes can apply online via the SOF website before 4pm on 31 January.

There are four categories for the scholarship: Primary ($1,000), Secondary ($2,000), Junior College/Integrated Programme/Tertiary ($3,000) and Under-18 High Performance ($5,000).

To be eligible, applicants have to meet a set of criteria such as scoring consistent results in relevant sports competitions. All categories except the U-18 High Performance award consider the household income of the recipients.

The scholarship was launched in 2010 when Peter Lim donated $10 million to the SOF. In 2019, he announced a further commitment of $10 million to fund the scholarship until 2030. This donation remains the largest individual donation for a sports scholarship in Singapore.

Koen Pang at National Table Tennis Grand Finale

SEA Games men’s singles gold medallist Koen Pang will be representing New Century Table Tennis Club in the team event at the National Table Tennis Grand Finale tournament, which began on Thursday (2 January) at the Singapore Table Tennis Association building and will end on 12 January.

This year’s tournament sees a record-breaking 66 team entries, as well as international participation from Malaysia, China, Korea, Thailand and India.

Besides Koen, fans can also catch national players Clarence Chew, Wong Xinru, Josh Chua and Ethan Poh in action at the tournament. There are seven events in total: men's and women’s team, men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, as well as mixed doubles.

Water Polo National League: Women’s Open begins

The Singapore Water Polo National League 2020: Women’s Open kicked off on Saturday (4 January) at Our Tampines Hub, with nine teams vying for the women’s championship.

The nine teams are: 28 Degrees-SAJC, Aquatic Master-Queenstown 1, Aquatic Master- Queenstown 2, National University of Singapore, Pacer, Raffles Alumni, Raffles Institution, SS-RP and TJC-OTH.

Matches will be played every Saturday and Sunday until 8 February.

Sustainability initiatives at SMBC Singapore Open

Organisers of the upcoming SMBC Singapore Open have stepped up their sustainability initiatives to “keep things green” during the 16-19 January tournament at Sentosa Golf Club.

For the first time in an Asian golf tournament, there will be water stations on tee boxes 1 and 10 for players to refill their bottles. The public can also access water stations on the course near the 17th and 18th holes, as well as around the club during the tournament.

Players, officials, volunteers and media will be provided with reusable water bottles, while the official caterer will be using cutlery made of paper and wood instead of plastic, as organisers aim to reduce plastic waste by 20 per cent.

They also plan to save more than 20,000 pieces of paper. Spectators are recommended to download to draw from the official app or visit the website, while all printed materials at the tournament will use recycled paper.





