WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (4-10 November)

Speaker of Parliament and relay runner Tan Chuan-Jin hands the baton of the Relay Majulah charity initiative to President Halimah Yacob. (PHOTO: Relay Majulah)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (4-10 November):

Relay Majulah raises $1.6 million for President’s Challenge

Relay Majulah, the grounds-up charity initiative which saw 200 runners complete 2,000 kilometres in 200 hours, has raised over $1.6 million for 67 charities under the support of the President’s Challenge.

The relay concluded with the Speaker of Parliament and relay participant, Tan Chuan-Jin, running on stage during the President’s Star Charity show at Mediacorp Campus on Sunday (10 November) and handing the baton over to President Halimah Yacob. He also presented a cheque of $1.6 million to President Halimah.

The run marks the finale of the initiative which is centred around Singapore’s bicentennial year. Across the nine-day relay, the runners ran from Singapore Sports Hub to Yishun Safra, passing through areas such as Marina Bay, Gardens by the Bay, Bedok Reservoir, Pasir Ris Sports Centre and Lower Seletar Reservoir.

Another heavy defeat for S’pore U-18s in Yangon

Singapore’s national Under-18 football team were thrashed 0-8 by Myanmar in their final group match in the Asian Football Confederation U-19 Championship qualifiers in Yangon on Sunday (10 November).

This followed a 0-11 rout by South Korea and 0-2 defeat by China in their previous group games. They finish bottom of Group I.

Daveta retain SCC Sevens Ablitt Cup in thrilling fashion

Fiji’s Daveta club retained the prestigious Ablitt Cup at the Singapore Cricket Club (SCC) International Rugby Sevens on Sunday (10 November), after edging New Zealand’s Ponsonby 19-17 in a thrilling final at the Padang.

The Fijians rallied from 5-17 down in the last two minutes to stun their opponents.

In the other finals at the SCC Sevens tournament, BKK came from behind to beat Sri Lanka Tuskers 17-7 for the Shield, Tamariva scored two tries in the final minute to edge Palmyra 15-14 for the Plate, and East Arnhem eased past Kurumi 29-7 for the Bowl.

In the Schools and Colleges category, Tanglin Trust School defeated Dubai College A 24-12 in the Under-18 Sithawalla Cup final, retaining the title they have won since 2014.

Mr Clint races to victory at $1m Singapore Gold Cup

Mr Clint, owned by Singapore trainer Lee Freedman and Oscar Racing Stable, won the $1 million Singapore Gold Cup on Sunday (10 November).

Rode by top Australian jockey Craig Williams – who rode to victory in last Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup – Mr Clint won the 2,000m Kranji classic by 3/4 lengths from Gold Strike. Third, half a length away in the capacity field of 16, was Countofmontecristo.

Hazzuwan called up to replaced injured Shawal

Balestier Khalsa’s Hazzuwan Halim has been called up to replace the injured Shawal Anuar in the 23-man national football squad to face Yemen in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on 19 November.

Young Lions goalkeeper Adib Nur Hakim, 21, has also been called up to the Lions squad for the first time, as back-up to Izwan Mahbud and Hassan Sunny.

The Lions will play Qatar in an international friendly in Doha on 14 November as part of the build-up towards the game against Yemen in Muharraq, Bahrain.





