WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (7-13 October)

Singapore kart race Alex Huang holds the winners' trophy after emerging victorious at the Trent Valley Kart Club Autumn Cup at the Paul Fletcher International Kart Circuit. (PHOTO: Alex Huang)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (7 to 13 October):

Kart racer Alex Huang triumphs in top UK circuit

Singapore kart racer Alex Huang became the first Singaporean driver – and only the second Asian driver after Indonesian racing driver Presley Martono in 2015 – to win a race at the Paul Fletcher International Kart Circuit in Britain on 6 October.

The 16-year-old was competing in the Senior X30 category of the Trent Valley Kart Club Autumn Cup Round Two race, completed the two heats in seventh and fourth places for an intermediate qualification of fifth for the final race. He gained two places by Turn One, and overtook the top two drivers over the next two laps to seal the win, 0.64 seconds ahead of Round One winner Cole Kilner.

This win was Alex’s second of the year, the first coming in January in Singapore at the IAME Series Asia Cup. His next major race will be back in Asia at the IAME Asia Final in Langkawi, Malaysia from 16 to 17 November.

Gilchrist clinches sixth world billiards title

Singapore’s Peter Gilchrist clinched his sixth World Billiards Championship title after beating India's Sourav Kothari 1307-967 in the final at the Royal Automobile Club of Victoria in Melbourne on Saturday (12 October).

The 51-year-old adds to his triumphs in the tournament in 1994, 2001, 2013, 2015 and 2016. He also avenged his 2018 final loss to Kothari in Leeds.

Gilchrist, who has been a Singapore citizen since 2006, will be aiming to clinch a sixth consecutive gold in the men's English billiards singles at the upcoming SEA Games.

Slingers stars named in ABL All-Time Top 10

The Singapore Slingers’ American forward Xavier Alexander, as well as former player Wong Wei Long, were named among the Asean Basketball League’s All-Time Top 10 Players during the official launch of the 2019/20 season in Manila on Thursday (10 October).

For the new season, there will be 10 competing teams: Formosa Dreamers, Fubon Braves, Hong Kong Eastern, Macau Black Bears, Mono Vampire, Saigon Heat, San Miguel Alab Pilipinas, Singapore Slingers, Westports Malaysia Dragons, and Wolf Warriors. Defending champions CLS Knights Indonesia have decided not to take part in this season.

The Slingers, three times runners-up in the last four seasons, will try to go one better this season, recruiting American shooting guard Marcus Elliott to team up with Alexander.

Berbatov, Dudek to come for Battle of the Reds

Organisers for the Battle of the Reds tournament on 16 November have announced more former Liverpool and Manchester United players who will be taking part in the Masters football event at the National Stadium.

Bulgarian forward Dimitar Berbatov, who won two English Premier League titles and scored 48 goals for Man United from 2008 to 2012, will join the Man United Masters team together with Jonathan Greening and Michael Gray.

For the Liverpool Masters, goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek – whose penalty-shootout heroics won the Reds their 2005 European Cup – is the latest addition to the squad.

Tickets to the Battle of the Reds 2019 start from $20 and are available at the Sports Hub website.

Five more bouts confirmed for UFC Fight Night

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has confirmed five more bouts for its UFC Fight Night: Maia v Askren event on 26 October at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Unbeaten Russiam featherweight fighter Mosvar Evloev (11-0) will take on Peru’s Enrique Barzola (16-4-1), while two female fighters on three-win streaks – Julia Avila of the United States (7-1) and Brazil’s Karol Rosa (12-3) – will battle it out in the bantamweight division.

In the men’s heavyweight division, both Brazil’s Raphael Pessoa (9-1) and the US’ Jeff Hughes (10-2) are coming out debut UFC losses, and will be keen to bounce back with a victory in Singapore. Meanwhile in the welterweight division, both Russia’s Muslim Salikhov (15-2) and Argentina’s Laureano Staropoli (9-1) are riding on two-match winning runs.

Finally, up-and-coming lightweight fighter Rafael Fiziev of Kazakhstan (6-1) will take on veteran American Alex White.

Have a sports event to tell our users? Email us at sgnews.tips@verizonmedia.com. In your email, do provide as many details as possible, including videos and photos.





Other Singapore stories:

2 UK tourists who saved woman from lake in Little Guilin awarded by SCDF

Singaporean man arrested over mother-son murder after discovery of body parts in Melaka

Workers' Party MPs found to have breached duties, liable for damages suffered by AHTC