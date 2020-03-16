WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (9-15 March)

Tampines Rovers striker Jordan Webb (centre) being congratulated by teammates after scoring twice in their 2-0 win over Tanjong Pagar United in the Singapore Premier League. (PHOTO: Singapore Premier League)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (9 to 15 March):

Lin Ye clinches two medals at Oman Open

Singapore paddler Lin Ye won a silver and a bronze medal at the Oman Open, which concluded on Sunday (15 March).

She finished second in the women’s doubles competition with Zeng Jian, beating India’s Diya Parag Chitale/Archana Girish Kamath 3-1 in the semi-finals, but losing 0-3 to the Japanese pair of Honoka Hashimoto/Hitomi Sato.

Lin then paired up with SEA Games gold medallist Koen Pang in the mixed doubles competition, and finished third after losing 2-3 to Spain’s Alvaro Robles/Maria Xiao in the semi-finals.

Tampines go top of Singapore Premier League

Tampines Rovers went to the top of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) table after beating Tanjong Pagar United 2-0 at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday (14 March).

Two goals from Jordan Webb (12th and 74th minutes) sealed the win for the Stags, who are level on six points after three matches with Geylang International, who beat the Young Lions 3-0 on Wednesday and then Hougang United 2-1 on Saturday.

The Young Lions also lost 0-2 to Balestier Khalsa on Saturday, and lie in last place in the nine-team league after three straight defeats.

Meanwhile, Geylang International announced its sponsorship renewal for the fifth year with Epson Singapore on Friday. This confirms Epson as the club’s platinum sponsor for the new season until the end of December.

Suspension of S’pore Swimming Proficiency Awards

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Singapore Swimming Association will be suspending all scheduled Singapore Swimming Proficiency Awards (SSPA) events till further notice.

The decision was made as the well-being of participants and spectators is important to the association, who will continue to act on advice from the relevant authorities and take precautionary measures.





