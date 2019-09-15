WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (9-15 September)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (9 to 15 September):

Women’s hockey team win Junior AHF Cup

Singapore’s junior women’s hockey team clinched the AirAsia Women’s Junior Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Cup at Sengkang Hockey Stadium on Sunday (15 September).

The team won the round-robin tournament over teams from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong, going unbeaten with four wins and a draw.

With this victory, the team qualify for the Junior Asia Cup in Japan next April, where they will face the likes of continental powerhouses Malaysia, India and China.

DPMM clinch SPL title with 2 games to spare

Brunei DPMM clinched the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title with two matches to spare, after second-placed Hougang United could only draw 4-4 with Geylang International on Sunday (15 September).

With Hougang being four points behind and having one match left to play, they cannot close the gap between them and DPMM, who beat Warriors FC 3-0 on Saturday.

This is DPMM’s second SPL title, after winning their first in 2015. It is also the fifth consecutive season that the SPL title has gone to a foreign club, with Albirex Niigata winning three straight titles from 2016 to 2018.

Bowler Peter Khor triumphs in Kuching

Singapore national development squad bowler Peter Khor clinched the Masters title in the Youth (25 and under) division at the Sarawak International Open Bowling Championships in Kuching on Monday (9 September).

National youth bowler Peter Khor winning Youth Division Masters title at the Sarawak International Open Bowling Championships. (PHOTO: Singapore Bowling Federation) More

The 15-year-old was the second-best qualifier for the step-ladder finals, and advanced to the final round after beating third-best qualifier Muhd Aiman Shahromnizam of Malaysia by 231-198 pinfalls in the opening round.

In the final round against top qualifier, Malaysia’s Abang Afiq Yazid Abang Azman, Peter won both games (222-199, 223-198) to seal his first-ever title.

UFIT to set up three integrated hubs

Fitness company UFIT will be consolidating its Singapore outlets into three integrated hubs, starting with the first one at 21 Club Street, which merges its Amoy Street branch, its Raffles Quay clinic and the personal training arm of its Tanjong Pagar branch.

The Club Street hub will be opening in October, while two more hubs will be opened at existing outlets in Orchard Point and Galaxis Building in One-North.

The integrated hubs will bring together UFIT’s core offerings of personal training, group exercise, physiotherapy and nutrition under one roof. They will also provide clients with access to sports medicine, health testing and indoor open floor studios.

With the consolidation, UFIT will also be offering a bespoke online coaching platform, as well as a credit-based system on their app for clients to purchase credits directly and redeem them across any classes in its group training portfolio.

Active Care protection plan for ActiveSG members

Great Eastern and ActiveSG have partnered to launch Active Care, a personal accident protection plan available exclusively to more than 1.6 million ActiveSG members through the ActiveSG app for only $9 per year.

The Active Care plan includes accidental death/permanent total disablement protection up to $20,000 and medical expense reimbursements up to $200.

Singaporeans can purchase Active Care directly via the ActiveSG mobile app without undergoing any medical examination. Every plan purchased earns the ActiveSG member a rebate of $2 directly credited to their ActiveSG Wallet. For a limited time, members can enjoy additional $2 rebates.

