This Week's Biggest Sneaker Releases, and Where to Get Them

This week in sneakers is all about old and new. That might play out in a few ways. In the case of the newest Air Jordan 1, it's an older colorway that's been completely reimagined (to somewhat polarizing effect, as it happens). For Adidas, it's a new style for 2019 that just so happens to look like a blast from the past. And for Puma, it's that classic tale of "vintage design gets a rework for the modern era," and the final product is extremely approachable and a lot of fun. There's also a Vans collab with Rhude featuring a classic California license plate, a Nike Air Max 90 with a pretty fantastic story behind its orange accents, and a pair of Clarks Originals x Supreme Wallabees that are impressively suited to the season ahead. Check it all out right here.