This Week's Biggest Sneaker Releases, and Where to Get Them
From Jordan, Adidas, Puma, and more.
This week in sneakers is all about old and new. That might play out in a few ways. In the case of the newest Air Jordan 1, it's an older colorway that's been completely reimagined (to somewhat polarizing effect, as it happens). For Adidas, it's a new style for 2019 that just so happens to look like a blast from the past. And for Puma, it's that classic tale of "vintage design gets a rework for the modern era," and the final product is extremely approachable and a lot of fun. There's also a Vans collab with Rhude featuring a classic California license plate, a Nike Air Max 90 with a pretty fantastic story behind its orange accents, and a pair of Clarks Originals x Supreme Wallabees that are impressively suited to the season ahead. Check it all out right here.
