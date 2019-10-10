1 / 11

This Week's Biggest Sneaker Releases, and Where to Get Them

There are a lot of great sneakers landing this week, but no one cohesive theme. If you want something a little weird, both Nike and Adidas have you covered with collaborations—Sacai for the former, OAMC for the latter. If you want to keep it simple, there's a new batch of SPZL shoes from Adidas. Feeling like some personalization? Nike's newest AF1 is ready-made for it. And if you've just been waiting for the Air Jordan 6 to finally get a stash pocket, well, rapper Travis Scott brought one to the iconic style. That's not all, though. Keep reading to see everything that's in store.

This Week's Biggest Sneaker Releases, and Where to Get Them

From Jordan, Adidas, and more.

From Esquire