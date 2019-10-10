This Week's Biggest Sneaker Releases, and Where to Get Them

There are a lot of great sneakers landing this week, but no one cohesive theme. If you want something a little weird, both Nike and Adidas have you covered with collaborations—Sacai for the former, OAMC for the latter. If you want to keep it simple, there's a new batch of SPZL shoes from Adidas. Feeling like some personalization? Nike's newest AF1 is ready-made for it. And if you've just been waiting for the Air Jordan 6 to finally get a stash pocket, well, rapper Travis Scott brought one to the iconic style. That's not all, though. Keep reading to see everything that's in store.