Weight-loss jabs like Wegovy no excuse to give up on healthy living, says Streeting

Weight-loss jabs should not be used as an excuse for people to give up on healthy living, the Health Secretary has said.

With two in three Britons classed as overweight or obese, experts say the injections are a crucial weapon in tackling Britain’s obesity epidemic, which is estimated to cost the economy £27 billion a year in health care and benefits for those out of work.

Wes Streeting has warned the availability of such treatments on the NHS should not result in obese people believing that “it is OK not to bother” with dieting and exercising to lose weight, and instead rely on the NHS to “pick up the tab”.

His remarks come amid a growing debate about the use of jabs such as Wegovy for weight loss, which is also licensed as Ozempic for treatment of Type 2 diabetes.

It is only available on the NHS for severe obesity, but is on sale privately from online clinics for those with other illnesses.

Wegovy is one in a new class of weight-loss drugs, which have also shown promise in reducing the risk of other health problems.

Earlier this year, a study found that weight-loss jabs cut the risk of heart death by a fifth.

The findings, from the largest ever trial of the injections, have been hailed as the biggest breakthrough in cardiac medicine since statins in the 1990s.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Mr Streeting said: “Obesity is a huge drag on the NHS, the economy, and the quality of people’s lives, so obesity jabs are an exciting innovation.

“But we don’t want to encourage a dependency culture where people think it’s OK not to bother eating healthily or exercising, because the NHS will pick up the tab and pay for their weight loss jab.

“People in this country have the right to expect top quality healthcare, but also a responsibility to look after their own health, so we’ve got to get the balance right.”

He added that it is in “everyone’s interest to play their part” in reducing the burden of obesity on the NHS.

Obesity is the second most common cause of preventable death after smoking and costs the health service £11.4 billion per year, putting a “huge strain on NHS staff and resources”, Mr Streeting said.

NHS figures show Britons weigh around a stone more than 30 years ago, with the average man weighing 14 stone by middle age.

Both Wegovy and Mounjaro injections are licensed for obese adults and for those with a BMI of at least 27 and weight-related health conditions.

The NHS has so far restricted their use, with Wegovy normally only offered to obese patients attending specialist weight clinics.

Draft guidance by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence recommends Mounjaro for those with a BMI of at least 35 and weight-related health problems.

NHS bosses have previously urged pharmacies such as Boots and Superdrug not to sell weight-loss injections online without seeing patients, following warnings that prescriptions are being issued to those of healthy weight.

Prof Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said in June that the jabs should not be used as a “quick fix for people trying to get ‘beach body ready’”.

His warning came after senior medics warned that A&E units were treating casualties of Wegovy injections – marketed as Ozempic for diabetes – on a daily basis.

Doctors said they were seeing increasing numbers of slim young girls ending up in A&E suffering ill-effects, including pancreatitis, after lying to online pharmacies in order to pass eligibility checks.