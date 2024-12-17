Weirdest cloud in Canadian history? Here’s the explanation

Tyler Hamilton
·3 min read

On Saturday, December 14, an incredibly mysterious cloud bubbled out of the atmosphere along British Columbia’s west coast, just hours after a departing windstorm.

Its UFO-like shape captivated those who saw it. But, as strange as it looked, the science behind this mesmerizing formation reveals how it came to be.

Earl-s Cove mysterious cloud - Andrew Leyden - Submitted
Earl-s Cove mysterious cloud - Andrew Leyden - Submitted

The atmospheric ingredients

1. Varying winds with height

Atmospheric winds rapidly increase with height, changing directions as you move upward. This wind shear helped sculpt the cloud into its elongated shape, stretching it vertically into a striking, towering structure.

2. Moisture and lift

The low levels of the atmosphere surrounding the Comox Valley area were rich in moisture. Upper-air soundings from the time revealed strong upward motion (negative omega) in the mid-levels. This organized lift, combined with ample moisture and possible terrain forcing from eastern Vancouver Island, provided the energy needed for the cloud to grow and form its sculpted shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Turbulent features

Look closely at the cloud's edges, and you'll see sharp curls and undulations, a key signal of atmospheric turbulence. These features are often associated with mountain wave clouds or rotor clouds caused by air interacting with terrain.

Gibsons mysterious cloud - Stephen Gration
Gibsons mysterious cloud - Stephen Gration

SEE ALSO: 240K+ lose power and 1 highway closed in B.C. as storm winds rage

The key to the cloud's beauty

A dry layer aloft

High above the surface, a drier layer in the atmosphere set the stage for something extraordinary. As rising air mixed with the dry air aloft, evaporative cooling likely sharpened the cloud’s edges and enhanced instability.

Conditional Instability

The atmosphere was conditionally unstable, meaning cooler air aloft fostered vertical cloud growth—especially when lift was available from the weakening low pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lighting magic

Comox mysterious cloud - Deneice Slyuma
Comox mysterious cloud - Deneice Slyuma

While science explains the cloud’s formation, evening light played a crucial role in its visual appeal and helped it go viral on social media. The low-angle sunlight cast dramatic contrasts, highlighting the cloud’s intricate features and giving it an “out-of-this-world” glow.

The deep low that was moving inland added an extra boost. This frontal ascent—lift caused by the frontal system’s motion—helped the cloud blossom even more dramatically.

PHOTOS: What were those eerie clouds that covered B.C. South Coast skies?

The Strait of Georgia: Where everything came together

This cloud appears to be a hybrid formation, blending some characteristics of towering cumulus clouds with laminar, wave-like features typically seen in mountain wave clouds.

  • Parts of this cloud even resemble a lenticular cloud–smooth, lens-like features formed by air flowing over Vancouver Island mountain ranges.

  • While strong lift and conditional instability allowed the cloud to grow vertically like a towering cumulus, terrain-induced waves and high wind shear sculpted its edges into smooth, undulating forms.

ADVERTISEMENT

This convergence of factors—a mix of orographic lift, wind shear, and lingering ascent from the windstorm—created a truly one-of-a-kind cloud structure. It’s a stunning reminder that even the weirdest, most photogenic clouds can be explained by atmospheric science—though they’ll always retain a bit of magic when captured in the perfect light.

WATCH BELOW: Why B.C. is getting battered by such intense storms this fall

Click here to view the video

Header image credit: Stephen Gration

Latest Stories

  • Powerful earthquake hits Pacific island of Vanuatu, bodies seen in street

    A devastating 7.3-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday struck off the coast of Vanuatu's main island, Efate, severely damaging Port Vila and crushing the ground floor of a building containing US and French embassies. Casualties and extensive destruction were reported, including visible bodies in the streets, as per the US Geological Survey and eyewitness accounts. A powerful earthquake hit the Pacific island of Vanuatu on Tuesday, severely damaging buildings in the capital Port Vila including one hou

  • Snow, cold returns to Ontario after quick flirt with mild, rainy weather

    The week started off on a mild note in southern Ontario, but wintry weather will return to the region by Wednesday––with another shot of snow and much colder temperatures for beyond, too

  • Heavy snow threatens dangerous travel on the Prairies, risk of 10-20+ cm

    Drivers beware: A swath of heavy snow will likely have widespread impacts across the Prairies this week, with 10-20+ cm expected to fall

  • Blast of snow will bring a swath of travel hazards to the Prairies

    Heavy snow across the Prairies is on tap for the mid-week, also bringing the first round of accumulating snow to Calgary for December

  • Ice continues for some in southern Ontario ahead of quick warmup

    Stay alert for icy roads across parts of southern Ontario as freezing rain and freezing drizzle persist for some areas

  • Buildings Damaged as Strong Earthquake Rocks Vanuatu

    A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu on Tuesday, December 17, causing widespread damage and forcing the closure of the US embassy in Port Vila.The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake struck 30 km (18 miles) west of Port Vila at a depth of 57 km.US officials said the embassy in Port Vila “sustained considerable damage and is closed until further notice.”Footage by Lydia Kavanamur shows damage at the Chantilly’s on the Bay hotel in Port Vila. Credit: Lydia Kavanamur via Storyful

  • Buildings flattened as 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu

    The extent of damage remains unclear, but there are unconfirmed reports of at least one death.

  • Unsettled, rainy pattern will continue in storm-battered B.C.

    After a stormy weekend of rain and dangerous winds in British Columbia, the unsettled pattern will continue on Tuesday as another round of heavy rains reaches the coast

  • Garage camera shows powerful 7.4 earthquake hitting Vanuatu

    STORY: ::A garage security camera captures the moment a powerful earthquake hits Vanuatu::Port Vila, Vanuatu::Stéphane RivierThe security camera video shows the inside of a garage as the quake hit, sending tools and furniture flying. Reuters has verified the footage.The quake damaged buildings and cars in the island nation. Police said at least one person has been killed, and injured people have been taken to hospital.The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was at a depth of 6.21 miles (10km) and half a dozen aftershocks hit the country following the initial quake.

  • Trump not eligible for immunity in New York hush money case, judge rules

    Judge Juan Merchan said the evidence related “entirely to unofficial conduct” and “poses no danger of intrusion on the authority and function of the Executive Branch.”

  • Can EV batteries handle Canada's changing climate? Experts weigh in

    An increasing number of electric vehicles on Canadian roadways are helping the country reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, but will their batteries be resilient enough to weather more extreme events? Here is what some of the experts have to say

  • 'Rare' Northern California tornado flips cars, sends several to hospital

    A rare EF-1 tornado touched down in a small Northern California city Saturday, flipping cars, causing significant damage and sending several people to the hospital. The National Weather Service said the apparent tornado touched down at about 1:40 p.m. local time in Scotts Valley, about 30 miles south of San Jose. Several people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but there are no reported deaths, according to a press release from the Scotts Valley Police Department.

  • A gloomy but mild start to the week for southern Ontario

    Enjoying mild temperatures will be hampered by the rain to start the week. Meteorologist Nadine Powell details how warm it'll get in southern Ontario.

  • Vanuatu Struck by Strongest Earthquake in 20 Years

    A 7.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, causing landslides, crushed cars, and flattened buildings, including one housing Western embassies.

  • The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Messy winter mix snarling travel for millions along I-95 corridor

    Today's top weather news for Monday, Dec. 16, 2024: Millions of people in the Northeast are facing a messy Monday morning commute as a burst of rain, snow and ice move through the region.

  • 2024 in photos: the world under water

    The floods took many forms: coastal homes were inundated as rising seas were pushed ashore by strong storms, torrential amounts of rain fell on an increasingly paved-over world, quickly melting snowpack caused rivers to burst their banks. Whether from lifeboats, makeshift workstations dragged through mud, helicopters, or with drones, Reuters photographers covered flooding in more than 45 countries this year. In the most severe cases — even before the waters had receded — scientists got to work on rapid analyses that asked to what extent climate change amplified a certain storm or rainfall event.

  • Incredible jet stream laying ground for stormy holiday for west coast

    The cons outweigh the pros for an abnormally strong jet stream heading to the Pacific coast as holiday travel starts to pick up

  • How is climate change affecting hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones?

    These powerful tropical storms are generally becoming more intense as the world warms.

  • US Embassy seriously damaged in Vanuatu earthquake

    A forceful 7.4 magnitude earthquake shook the capital of Vanuatu damaging the newly established U.S. Embassy on Tuesday. Authorities reported the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks at 12:53 p.m. local time, according to an embassy alert. “There are also reports of landslides in the Port Vila area. People are advised to avoid entering buildings as they…

  • Impact weather: Soaking showers Monday

    WLKY Meteorologist Matt Milosevich says we will need the rain gear, with soaking showers in the forecast today.