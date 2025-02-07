Welby allowed to keep living at Lambeth Palace

Justin Welby, pictured at Lambeth Palace in London, was forced to step down in November - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Justin Welby has been allowed to keep living at Lambeth Palace until the summer despite having resigned over the Church of England’s abuse failings.

The former archbishop of Canterbury quit last month but will continue to live in his private apartments at the medieval palace for six months.

Mr Welby was forced to step down in November after a report found that his failure to act on allegations of child abuse meant that John Smyth, the most prolific sexual abuser in the history of the Church, was never brought to justice.

It has now been revealed that Mr Welby will continue to live in his Lambeth Palace apartment with his family for six months.

The arrangement was disclosed in papers published ahead of the Anglican church’s General Synod next week.

Alan Smith, the First Church Estates commissioner, said: “With the commissioners’ agreement, the Welby family is staying in the archbishop’s private quarters at Lambeth Palace for up to six months ahead of their relocation to their new home.”

Mr Smith also disclosed that Mr Welby did not receive a “settlement agreement” when he resigned and that he has not signed a non-disclosure agreement.

“The archbishop of Canterbury’s departure from office was not subject to a settlement agreement,” he said.

“He has received the financial payments to which he is lawfully entitled as a clergy office holder. His departure from office on January 6 2025 is not the subject of any confidentiality agreement.”

Mr Welby quit after initially maintaining that he would remain in post, following the Makin Review.

The report led by Keith Makin, a former social services director, concluded that “Justin Welby held a personal and moral responsibility” to pursue concerns raised with him about Smyth in 2013, “whatever the policies at play at the time required”.

Smyth, a barrister and Christian youth camp leader, abused up to 130 boys across three countries before his death in 2018 in Cape Town. He was never prosecuted for his actions.

Mr Welby was later criticised for spending his final day as archbishop entertaining guests at Lambeth Palace.

The celebrations included lunch in the Great Hall and afternoon tea in the historic Guard Room followed by a more intimate evening gathering.

Mr Welby was also forced to apologise in November for appearing to make light of the Church’s serious safeguarding failures during his final speech in the House of Lords, during which he cracked several jokes.

His successor is expected to be appointed by the end of the year.

Leading contenders include the Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich and lead bishop for the environment, the Rt Rev Guli Francis-Dehqani, Bishop of Chelmsford, and the Rt Rev Martyn Snow, Bishop of Leicester, who is overseeing the process introducing same-sex blessings.

The Church of England’s current most senior bishop is the Rt Rev Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, who has himself been urged to quit over his support for Dr John Perumbalath.

The former bishop of Liverpool resigned last month after being accused of sexual misconduct by two women, including the Bishop of Warrington.

Dr Perumbalath has always denied any wrongdoing.