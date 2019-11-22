Welcome to "Cold Hawaii," Denmark's Unlikely Surf Town

Driving into Klitmøller, on the northwest coast of Denmark, is like driving into any other Danish fishing town. Modest look-alike houses with red pitched roofs and hobbit windows hedge the quiet road into town. The usual suspects, like the Spar (a common European grocery chain) and a fish shop, dot the town’s main drag. On the coffee-coloured beach, there are a few wooden fishing boats, and then something you won’t find in any other Danish seaside town: surfers.

The day I arrived in Klitmoller, affectionately known as Cold Hawaii because of its good waves, was like any other post-summer day in Denmark: desperately grey and cold. It was around 50 degrees and the beach was so windy and unpleasant that being outside felt like a punishment. Yet the oceanfront was flush with people. Some were paddling in the water, others were on the boardwalk assessing the waves in their hefty wetsuits. In a country that has no surf, Cold Hawaii is an anomaly. Its high latitude (the same as Juneau, Alaska), means the northern storms pass directly over the beach, creating ideal swells for surfing (especially in winter).

Surfing is not a traditional Danish pastime. “Every family in Klitmøller has stories of family members who lost their lives to the ocean, so naturally it instills this fear,” said Casper Steinfath, Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) champion and resident of Klitmøller. “For hundreds of years there was this idea that people don’t play in the ocean, because it’s a workplace.”

Steinfath is unmistakably a surfer. His skin is tanned, and his shaggy blonde hair is swept under a beanie. He’s a Red Bull athlete with numerous championships under his belt, and he’s the poster boy for his hometown. He’s one of many locals who treat Cold Hawaii’s coastline, flecked with a diversity of point and beach breaks, like a playground. Some have even relocated here because of it.

Danish-born Anders Højlund had spent 17 years living in France before he decided to make a permanent move to his summer home in Klitmøller. “It was an easy decision,” he says. “At night time the only sound we can hear is rolling waves.”

When Højlund isn’t surfing (a daily activity), he’s running Le Garage, a rotisserie chicken joint which he opened with his wife last year. Set in the garage of their sunny yellow home, Le Garage serves up pieces of juicy rotisserie chicken (from their rotisserie oven). It’s the kind of place you could breeze into barefoot, if it wasn’t so cold. Højlund would greet you by name with his wide smile, then chat about the surf conditions of the day. “We wanted to create a kind of après-ski for surfers,” said Højlund.

When I arrived at Le Garage around noon, I was ravenous. Steinfath had taken me stand-up paddle boarding in a nearby lake, because the ocean was too choppy for a novice like me. Although I wasn't out on the water for long, I’d had to compete with the brisk wind. I'd also taken a voluntary post-paddle dip in the frigid water. As I waltzed in with a towel wrapped around my waist, Højlund greeted me with open arms. “Almost done!” he announced, tearing his eyes from the rotisserie oven and pouring me a glass of wine, like he knew my order by heart. I shuffled into Le Garage’s conservatory and was served a plate of chicken alongside a tower of crispy potatoes and pearl couscous with peppers, which I ate in a matter of minutes. I sat in the warm sun-filled conservatory, belly full and slightly buzzed from the wine, feeling nice and like one of the gang.

