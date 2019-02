Making Waves

Why limit the wetsuit to water? Nimble neoprene looks just as slick beyond the surf. from left: Paloma Elsesser wears a Sportmax dress; Max Mara, NYC. Ten Thousand Things earrings. Chloé necklace. Vittoria Ceretti wears an Etro sweater, $3,053; Etro stores. Loewe belt. Fashion Editor: Alex Harrington.