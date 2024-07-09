Welcome to Necaxa: FX and Disney+ Latin America Order Docu Series About Mexican Soccer Team With Eva Longoria and ‘Wrexham’ Duo

FX and Disney+ Latin America have ordered a docu series that will revolve around Club Necaxa, the beloved Mexican soccer team, with Eva Longoria and the “Welcome to Wrexham” duo of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on board as executive producers and on-air stars.

The deal with FX/Disney+ comes three months after Longoria, Reynolds and McElhenney became investors in Club Necaxa. Filming on the untitled series began today in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The team recently relocated to that city, known as “land of the good people,” after several rough seasons in Necaxa’s original home of Mexico City. The series will be bilingual in English and Spanish.

The untitled series is patterened after FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series that chronicled the revitalization of a Welsh soccer team after Reynolds and McElhenney purchased the club in 2021.

Per FX, the series will follow the Necaxa “as they strive to reclaim their place as one of Mexico’s top teams, while their Mexican-American owner Eva Longoria tries to breathe new life into the team by enlisting the help of her high-profile friends including new co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.”

The series will be produced by Longoria’s Hyphenate Media Group, the banner that she launched last year in partnership with Banijay executive Cris Abrego. Longoria, McElhenney, Reynolds and Abrego are executive producers along with Rachelle Mendez, Nick Frenkel, Jackie Cohn, George Dewey and Alex Fumero. In addition to Hyphenate Media Group, the untitled project will hail fromMore Better Productions, Maximum Effort Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

