“Welcome to Plathville”'s Moriah Drops Shocking Bombshell That Her Ex Had a Secret Family: 'It's a Lot of Pain'

Moriah Plath is finally opening up about what went wrong in her last relationship.

In the Sept. 10 episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville, Moriah sat down with Barry Plath, Ethan Plath, Micah Plath and Micah's new girlfriend Veronica to share her new album, which was written after a difficult breakup. In one song, called “September,” Moriah sang about how she felt during the parts of the relationship she didn’t talk about with her family.

“Staring at my door, I was constantly left hanging,” it began. “Waiting for a lot of promises that weren't kept or broken. I couldn't handle another day of waiting for somebody that I knew would never show up.”

Moriah called this song “one that will say the most about what happened,” and compared songwriting to therapy. Her dad explained that the music was born from her “pain” caused by “that guy,” symbolizing “walking out of the trauma of that relationship.”

“Back in September was a whirlwind of emotions and stuff with Moriah in her life and many things being exposed and coming to light that just allowed her to reach a bottom point, a breaking point, with that relationship,” Barry told the cameras after Moriah got up to take a break from the conversation.

“From what Mariah told me, it's like he would come and go,” Micah said, with Veronica adding: “There was times where he was outside of her apartment and was like, ‘Oh, you didn't answer your phone quick enough, So I left.’ I don't really think he was there. I think he was just doing that to make her feel bad.”

“Mind games,” Barry interjected.

The two started dating while Micah was in Europe, and Veronica said that she saw a lot of the toxic patterns while living in Florida at the same time as Moriah. Sometimes, Veronica noted, Moriah’s ex would cancel on her after she had gotten dressed up for a date.

“I don't think he ever had the intent of going,” she said, noting that Moriah became more open about his behavior as she got “more tired of it.”

Veronica also explained that Moriah’s ex wanted her to “be more private” about their issues with her family, which Micah said ultimately ended up putting a wedge between them.

“He would lead her on to the point where, [Moriah said], ‘Oh, he's going to do better. He promises,’” Veronica recalled. “And she believed it. I was like, if he wanted to, he would.”

TLC (l-r) Barry Plath, Micah Plath, Veronica, Ethan Plath

“I found out that he was the one in Mariah's ear pretty much keeping her from some of the family,” Micah then said. “But also that was why me and Mariah didn't really have much of a relationship for a little bit because he was telling her not to.”

When Moriah decided to take a break from her ex and visit her family at home, she said they “did some digging.” What they uncovered about him was much more surprising than they expected.

“At the very end, she found out that he actually had another girl that was either his girlfriend or his wife or whatever, but that he had a kid with this other woman,” Ethan revealed. “This guy was with another woman that he had a child with at the time and that's probably why he couldn't make his dates with Mariah.”

Barry had met him before and said he thought the ex was “a great guy,” even noting he was impressed during their three-hour conversation.

“I have never met a master deceiver like that before,” Barry said.

Moriah then returned and added that her entire relationship had been “up and down.” When she went home, she said she “needed somebody to talk to,” and her family encouraged her to break up with him.

“They said ‘leave,’” she thought back. “‘Just no answers needed. No questions asked. Just leave.’”

TLC Moriah Plath (left) and Kim Plath (right)

Earlier in the episode, Moriah cried to mom Kim about the effects the relationship had on her — even causing her so much stress that it triggered hair loss from her alopecia to return. Comforting her daughter, Kim joked that there would be a “background check” on any future boyfriends.

“It's a lot of pain,” she said. “But then you just like, ‘Oh well, I have no choice but to keep going.’”

Moriah said if she could go back in time, she would try to get more answers from her ex.

“At the time, I was so hurt,” she said. “I wrote this album in hopes of answering some of the questions that I'm trying to come to terms with having no answers to. You get to the other side, you start to see the light at the end of the tunnel and you're like, ‘Oh, it does get better.’”

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.



