A welcome sign of Tory extinction

Rishi Sunak delivered his final tub-thumping election speech in Hampshire on Wednesday in front of a number of carefully chosen Tory supporters. Over his left shoulder was a man wearing a dinosaur motif shirt – was this a subliminal extinction message?

Richard Crosher

Sheffield

• Was Boris Johnson finally appearing at a rally a masterstroke? No, evidence that Tory strategists really don’t get it (The politics sketch, 2 July). His behaviour has influenced more electors than a slew of debates or a pile of manifestos.

Les Bright

Exeter

• The only thing that has kept us going over the six weeks of electioneering has been the writing of John Crace and Marina Hyde, with a little Zoe Williams thrown in for good measure. Thank you, and keep up the good work.

Gill Empson

Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire

• John O’Farrell (Opinion, 3 July) is right to urge us to be optimistic that we will see the Tories get what they deserve in this election. I’ve been looking forward to SchadenFriday.

Jane Bradbury

Birmingham

• On Friday, Britain could have a record eight living former prime ministers: John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Dominic Shelmerdine

London

• Re election songs (Letters, 3 July), how about A Change Would Do You Good by Sheryl Crow?

Jennifer Evans

Aldershot, Hampshire

