‘You are welcome’: South Florida Muslim community invites all to tour mosques, share meals

Curious about the traditions of Islam, but never had a chance to visit a mosque? This weekend is your chance.

For the first time in South Florida, local Islamic Centers will be partipating in ‘Open Mosque Day’, a national initiative that invites the larger community into Muslim houses of worship to learn about culture, religion and find common ground.

“The goal is to build bridges and build a stronger community overall,” said Samir Kakli, president of the South Florida Muslim Federation. “It’s uplifts us all. I believe, these kind of activities, whether it’s mosque or church.”

Kakli said he knows that there are many people in Florida who have never been inside of a mosque, or even know what a mosque is. He encourages those who are unfamiliar to show up with questions.

“People should not be shy to ask any questions they have on their minds,” he said. “Come on in. Stop by the mosque. Have some tea, have some snacks,” he said. “You are welcome. That’s our message. You are welcome.”

Participating mosques and Islamic centers across the tri-county area will provide tours to wider public, discuss the basics of Islam and share food and refreshments with curious guests. Some mosques will provide henna or other cultural activities.

With increased Islamophobia stemming from the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the past year has proven to be difficult for the Muslim community. Some have expressed to the Miami Herald their desire to move away from their home in South Florida because of its hostile environment for Muslims and Arabs.

Kakli said it’s important for the Muslim community to help others foster a better understanding of the traditions and beliefs of Islam — and to dispel any myths.

“Just learning about each other, there’s a lot of need for that, particularly with Muslims and Islam,” he said, “We know that there’s still a long way to go as far as conveying the message of what Islam really is.”

Here are some of the mosques participating in ‘Open Mosque Day’ this Saturday, October 19 aorund South Florida:

Islamic Center of South Florida

What to expect if you go:

Tour of the Islamic Center

Presentation: Islam 101 followed by Q&A session

Islamic Calligraphy and Islamic Artifacts Exhibit

Henna

Refreshments

Where: 1641 NW 15th St, Pompano Beach, FL 33069

When: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 3:30PM-4:30PM

Islamic Center of Greater Miami

What to expect if you go:

Tour of the Islamic Center

Presentation: Islam 101 followed by Q&A session with Imam Azhar Subedar

Open Discussion

Meeting with Interfaith Leaders for Inner Community Alliance Development

Henna

Refreshments

Where: 4305 NW 183rd St, Miami Gardens, FL 33055

When: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 2:00PM-4:00PM

Islamic Center of Boca Raton

What to expect if you go:

Tour of the Islamic Center

Presentation: Islam 101 followed by Q&A session

Meet & Greet with Community Members

Open Discussion

Refreshments

Where: 3480 NW 5th Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33431

When: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 2:00PM-4:00PM

A flyer advertises ‘Open Mosque Day’ at the Islamic Center of Greater Miami. The national initiative allows participants to ask questions and converse with Muslims to foster a better understanding of the traditions and beliefs of Islam.

This story was produced with financial support from Trish and Dan Bell and from donors comprising the South Florida Jewish and Muslim Communities, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners. The Miami Herald maintains full editorial control of this work.