Welcome to WMAR Abigail Degler!

- People
Jordan Chiles Makes Sexy “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” Debut in Daring Cutout One-Piece — See the Gorgeous Photo
Pro surfer Caroline Marks also joins the group of all-star athletes in the upcoming issue
- FTW Outdoors
This 1 stat about the Lions' unreal comeback over the Texans is bonkers
If you went to bed -- ahem, like me -- on Sunday night thinking there was no way the Detroit Lions would come back against the Houston Texans after Jared Goff's five (!!) interceptions, you woke up to a surprise. The Lions somehow won that Sunday night game, scorin
- The Hockey News
London Knights Landon Sim Suspended Indefinitely
Landon Sim in trouble with the OHL again?
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Former Oilers Trade Acquisition Placed On Waivers By Blackhawks
The prize of the Oilers' 2020 trade deadline hit waivers on Monday.
- The Canadian Press
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Cuba after hurricanes and blackouts
HAVANA (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 shook eastern Cuba on Sunday, after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Coach Livid After Team's Latest Awful Loss
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery did not hide his frustration after the team's rough loss to the Senators.
- FTW Outdoors
Deebo Samuel grabbed 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper's throat in a furious sideline altercation
Sunday's Week 10 game between the 49ers and Buccaneers saw one of the league's more reliable kickers in Jake Moody miss three field goals. And while it's always frustrating when an offense doesn't come up with points, no player should react like how Deebo Samuel did…
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Maverick McNealy figured out the inequity of FedEx Cup points. Now his methodology is a vote away from being adopted
LOS CABOS, Mexico – Maverick McNealy has a beautiful mind. A few months ago, he was perplexed at what appeared to him to be an inequity in the FedEx Cup points given for majors, signature events, regular events and o
- The Canadian Press
Tennis Channel takes Jon Wertheim off the air for comment about Wimbledon champ Barbora Krejcikova
NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis Channel took analyst Jon Wertheim off the air “indefinitely” after Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova called him out on social media for what she called “coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance.”
- FTW Outdoors
Micah Parsons ripped Mike McCarthy during blistering rant about failing veteran players
In case you missed it, the Cowboys are cooked, and now players are unintentionally — perhaps intentionally — throwing head coach Mike McCarthy under the bus. Anything that could go wro
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Need To Adjust After Top Target Claimed On Waivers
Former Predators defenceman Dante Fabbro was claimed off waivers by Columbus on Sunday.
- FTW Outdoors
The Chiefs preserved their wild undefeated season by blocking an easy Broncos field goal
The Kansas City Chiefs did not look like themselves on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Yeah, Travis Kelce might have scored a record-setting touchdown. And yeah, mega pop star Taylor Swift
- The Weather Network - Video
Severe storm causes damage and knocks out power in southern Ontario
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson was in Fergus, Ontario as power crews worked to clean up powerlines damaged in storm.
- The Weather Network - Video
Southern Ontario gets rare November tornado warning
A tornado November warning was issued for parts of southern Ontario, something that's only ever been issued 4 times before. Meteorologist Nadine Powell explains how this could have formed, and the gusty winds still to come.
- The Weather Network
Where’s the snow in Toronto this season, and are we behind?
A lack of cold air this fall season could leave some ski resorts and skating rinks wishing for a different weather pattern
- Road & Track
NASCAR Championship Race Red-Flagged After Pace Car Hits Sand Barrels
If you were expecting a normal season finale, you came to the wrong series.
- Bears Wire
Jaxon Smith-Njigba tried to warn the Bears about Shane Waldron
Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba sent a warning sign to the Bears after hiring Shane Waldron.
- USA TODAY Sports
Deebo Samuel explains 'out of character' sideline altercation with 49ers long snapper, kicker
Tensions were rising on the San Francisco sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but all 49ers players involved aren't worried about it.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Big Bruins Forward Facing Likely Scratch
Based on the Bruins' lines at practice, this notable forward could be scratched against the Blues.
- People
Who Is Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur's Wife? All About BreAnne LaFleur
“Behind every great coach is a wife pulling all the strings,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers once said of the LaFleurs