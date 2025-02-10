They welcomed Canada's open arms. Now Ukrainians worry about future as Russian invasion's 3rd-year mark nears

The Bilovol family — Mykola, Iryna, Polina and Sasha, left to right — settled in Strathroy, Ont., in 2022 after fleeing the Russia-Ukraine war. They received permanent resident status last year. (Submitted by Mykola Bilovol - image credit)

Nearly three years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, some Ukrainians in southwestern Ontario say they're feeling uneasy about the future and whether they'll be able to remain in Canada as the war continues.

Close to 300,000 Ukrainians arrived in Canada after Feb. 24, 2022. Ottawa offered them temporary resident status through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program, until March 31.

In January, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Ukrainians must apply for an open work or study permit extension to stay in Canada as temporary residents.

Although Miller has said he wouldn't force Ukrainians to return to a war zone after their visas expire, Alla Shevchuk, a Ukrainian now living in Stratroy, Ont., said community members remain worried.

"Of course we're very stressed about it because we don't know what will happen the next day, next month or next year," Shevchuk said.

Alla Shevchuk moved from Ukraine to Strathroy through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program. It concludes at the end of March, but Shevchuk successfully applied for a work permit extension until 2027. (Submitted by Alla Shevchuk)

Shevchuk, who settled in Canada in 2022 before opening a pierogi business, applied for an open work permit extension in early 2024 when the Canadian government offered them without any fees. After four months of waiting, she was granted an extension until 2027.

Olena Riznyk said the deadline to apply for a work permit extension crept up on her. While she can stay in Canada until 2027, she's already thinking about the future.

"Time just flies," said Riznyk, who also lives in Strathroy. "I have two more years, but it makes me a little bit worried and unstable because it goes so fast and we need to think about our permanent residence or what to do next."

Counsellor suggests applying now for new work permits

Some Ukrainians are trying to extend their temporary stays as long as possible, said a settlement counsellor at the Cross Cultural Learner Centre in London, Ont..

"Many people are trying to do it at the end of March so their new work permits will be longer because the new end date will be [3 years from] the day when the decision is made by the officer," said Galyna Volkova, who specifically works with Ukrainian newcomers.

Olena Riznyk and her family, daughter Polina and husband Viacheslav, settled in Canada in May 2022 after leaving Ukraine. (Submitted by Olena Riznyk)

She said she has been helping at least four people a day with their open work permit extension applications, a number that's more than usual as people aim for extensions through March 2028.

"I think it's a mistake," she said. "They should do it now."

Volkova said Ukrainians who don't successfully submit extension applications by March 31 will need to go through regular work permit channels, a more complicated process, to stay in Canada.

She said most people who apply for an open work permit extension are approved so long as they pay $255 in fees and meet all the requirements.

"There's no worries because it will be extended ... but you know what they're nervous about after this? After three years, it will expire," Volkova said. "Then what will be next?"

Volkova said she doesn't expect Ukrainians will be able to extend their permits again, and has met some people looking for alternative options.

Almost all Ukrainians are working for minimum wage. They have to pay rent and they have to support themselves and their family back in Ukraine who need help as well. - Olena Riznyk, Ukrainian living in Strathroy, Ont.

Some Ukrainian families have already sought out permanent solutions for their future.

Mykola Bilovol and his family became permanent Canadian residents in 2024 after two years of adjusting to the lifestyle here and opening a bakery.

Mykola and Iryna Bilovol moved to Strathroy, Ont. in 2022 after leaving Ukraine. Now, they own U.Cake Bakery, a dream they had in Ukraine but only realized when they were forced to leave their country. (Submitted by Mykola Bilovol)

"All of us understand that Canada has done an incredible amount of good things for Ukrainians and we will always be grateful for their support," said Bilovol.

However, applying for permanent residency isn't accessible for everyone, said Riznyk.

"It's quite expensive," she said, adding people who do not understand English or the application process may have to pay to use an immigration lawyer.

"Almost all Ukrainians are working for minimum wage. They have to pay rent and they have to support themselves and their family back in Ukraine who need help as well."

Bilovol recommends Ukrainians explore several options to stay in Canada, such as sponsorships or other permanent residency immigration programs.

"My advice would be not to delay researching these available opportunities. Be prepared to put in the effort to build a future here."