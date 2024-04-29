Welcoming and Belonging for new Americans

ABC News

After former President Donald Trump spent the day in a courtroom in downtown Manhattan last Tuesday, one of the star witnesses in the criminal hush money case against him went live on social media to talk about the trial as thousands listened. "Trump 2024?" said Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney and "fixer" who is now a central figure in the criminal case. As he awaits his turn to take the witness stand, Cohen has discussed Trump, the ongoing trial, and the testimony already underway during nightly livestreams on TikTok which appear to be earning him financial benefit through viewers' donations, according to hours of his streams viewed by ABC News.