Well-fed alligator leads to partial closure of wildlife refuge
A portion of the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge is closed to the public because of a well-fed alligator.
It was like seeing a six-story building with fins.
Once again, hammerhead flatworms are wriggling into the spotlight - this time in Canada. The toxic and invasive pests, which originate from Southeast Asia, have the ability to regenerate even if chopped into pieces. They have long been spotted across the United States and in other countries, including Canada. On iNaturalist, an invasive species reporting platform, there is evidence of Canadians mentioning the worms since at least 2019, with the most recent report logged as of Tuesday.Subscribe t
“Clearly, being a shark in the open ocean is not without risks.”
“When Frosty is swimming underwater, he is like this glowing white object.”
CALEDON, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province plans to begin buying up land to build a highway in the Toronto area. Ford says the province will be meeting with landowners soon to buy property at a fair market value. He says fieldwork has begun on the proposed 52-kilometre highway that will run west from Highway 400 in Vaughan, Ont., through Peel Region and southwest to Highway 401 in Halton Region, west of Toronto. Ford says early construction contracts will be awarded next year. E
Senate Energy Committee Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he will lead a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to undo the Biden administration’s final rule on permitting announced Tuesday morning. “All the White House had to do was implement the commonsense, bipartisan permitting reforms in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, that all sides agreed upon, but once…
A nest built by great-horned owls in a flower pot on a Wisconsin balcony did not produce young. The female owl ate one egg and abandoned the nest.
Is the May pattern set to sputter or spring into summer? We have your monthly outlook details
Chilly and snowy conditions will be infiltrating Alberta this week as we close out the month, and will likely make for tricky travel as roads will be slippery
The mayor of Whale Cove, Nunavut, says the territorial government blocked the community's request for approval to help with official search and rescue efforts last week, after a 21-year-old man went missing from Baker Lake. The man, who went missing on April 19, was believed to be heading from Baker Lake to Rankin Inlet on snowmobile. His body was found three days later, about 140 kilometres outside of Baker Lake. The Whale Cove searchers had requested what's called a "tasking number," from Nuna
Researchers forced to cut short an annual survey of wildlife on a remote Lake Superior island this winter due to unusually warm weather announced Tuesday that they managed to gather data that shows the wolf population is stable. Isle Royale is a 134,000-acre (54,200-hectare) island situated in far western Lake Superior between Grand Marais, Minnesota, and Thunder Bay, Canada. Researchers typically conduct aerial surveys of the island to develop population estimates and observe animal behavior.
Heavy, wet snow greeted people in Calgary and beyond as a long-duration snowstorm moved through Alberta.
Get your May outlook details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Snowfall warnings line parts of southern Alberta, as May begins with more wintry weather across the region. Brace for slower commute times and difficult travel
A spring storm is hitting parts of Alberta, with up to 25 centimetres of snow possible for some regions.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement for a swath of the province — from Jasper south to Banff and Canmore, east to Calgary, and down to Pincher Creek and Cardston — with significant snowfall expected to continue all week.Areas along the foothills were expected to see heavy, wet snowfall starting this evening and continuing through Wednesday, with 10 to 25 ce
The river animal has a “slender,” striped body, photos show.
(Bloomberg) -- When regular gas prices in Seattle blew past $5 last month, it appeared to play into the hands of conservative activists and politicians who say the surefire way to bring down fuel prices is repealing Washington state’s most ambitious climate policy: a cap-and-trade program.Most Read from BloombergTesla Axes Supercharger Team in Blow to Broader EV MarketNYPD Arrests Over 300 Protesters in Crackdown on College CampusesFed to Signal Delay of Interest-Rate CutsThe Ozempic Effect: How
Mountain tourism brings revenues to Nepal but leaves a mess behind. Local and international groups are offering new cleanup strategies.
A potential crisis in Florida should ease after state lawmakers this month allocated $2.25 billion to improve water quality and restore the state's imperiled biodiversity.
Ukraine hopes to store around 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas for foreign companies and traders this winter, up 60% from last year, despite Russian airstrikes on the country's energy infrastructure, the head of Ukraine's state energy firm said. Storing gas helps Ukraine to collect revenues while providing Europe with additional supply flexibility after the continent cut Russian gas imports because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Oleksiy Chernyshov, chief executive of Naftogaz, told Reuters Russia had attacked the firm's infrastructure five times since March, in the first such attacks since the war began in February 2022.