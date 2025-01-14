'Well, Gee, That Didn't Happen': Maddow Lays Out Trump's Already-Broken Promises

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday spelled out the campaign promises Donald Trump has already broken or walked back and slammed his presidential transition as “incoherent.”

First on the list? Trump’s unrealistic promise to “end inflation” and bring down the prices of all consumer goods. He backtracked on that pledge last month, acknowledging it’s “hard to bring things down once they’re up.”

The president-elect also boasted while he was campaigning that he could end Russia’s war with Ukraine in one day if elected. Since winning, though, he’s admitted the situation is “difficult.” His incoming envoy for Russia and Ukraine over the weekend said he’d need 100 days.

“Well, gee, that didn’t happen!” Maddow said of Trump’s “one day” pledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also pointed to Trump’s inability to exert his influence over Republicans in Congress when he insisted on the inclusion of a debt ceiling hike in a government spending bill last month, as well as his billionaire pal Elon Musk’s backtracking on his stated goal to find $2 trillion in government budget cuts.

“I mean, as transitions go, this has been a very bad presidential transition and we should describe it as such,” Maddow said. “I mean, it has been incoherent.”

The Senate confirmation hearings for Trump’s various nominees kick off Tuesday, but some were delayed over issues with paperwork and background checks.

“They can’t even manage to start hearings for their own nominees when their own party controls the Senate,” Maddow said. “Oh good. Thank goodness they’re picking up the nuclear codes next week, they seem so together.”

Watch her commentary below.