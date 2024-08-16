A well-known national retailer has opened its doors at this new spot in West Columbia

If you’ve been needing some new tools to work on that project around the house, you now have a new place to get them in the Midlands.

Harbor Freight Tools, which has locations across the U.S., recently opened a new store at 2347 Augusta Highway in West Columbia. That’s in a bustling shopping center near the corner of Augusta Road and Dreher Road.

Major retailers also in the center include KJ’s supermarket, Hobby Lobby, Mardel book store, MUV Fitness and more. Other national retailers in the nearby area include Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Walmart. The new Harbor Freight is located in a storefront that formerly was a Home Decor Outlet.

Harbor Freight has more than 1,500 stores across the U.S., including three dozen locations in South Carolina. Aside from the new spot in West Columbia, there are three other Harbor Freights in the Midlands: One on St. Andrews Road, another on Two Notch Road, and one on Garners Ferry Road.

The store carries a plethora of tools and hardware, including power tools, hand tools, air compressors, lawn and garden supplies, automotive tools, painting supplies, welding gear and more. Harbor Freight notes on social media that it carries more than 7,000 tools and accessories.

The new West Columbia tool store is in a high-traffic area just east of Interstate 26. About 38,000 cars per day travel down that section of Augusta Road, per state Department of Transportation statistics.