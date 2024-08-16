A well-known national retailer has opened its doors at this new spot in West Columbia

Chris Trainor
·1 min read

If you’ve been needing some new tools to work on that project around the house, you now have a new place to get them in the Midlands.

Harbor Freight Tools, which has locations across the U.S., recently opened a new store at 2347 Augusta Highway in West Columbia. That’s in a bustling shopping center near the corner of Augusta Road and Dreher Road.

Major retailers also in the center include KJ’s supermarket, Hobby Lobby, Mardel book store, MUV Fitness and more. Other national retailers in the nearby area include Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Walmart. The new Harbor Freight is located in a storefront that formerly was a Home Decor Outlet.

Harbor Freight has more than 1,500 stores across the U.S., including three dozen locations in South Carolina. Aside from the new spot in West Columbia, there are three other Harbor Freights in the Midlands: One on St. Andrews Road, another on Two Notch Road, and one on Garners Ferry Road.

The store carries a plethora of tools and hardware, including power tools, hand tools, air compressors, lawn and garden supplies, automotive tools, painting supplies, welding gear and more. Harbor Freight notes on social media that it carries more than 7,000 tools and accessories.

The new West Columbia tool store is in a high-traffic area just east of Interstate 26. About 38,000 cars per day travel down that section of Augusta Road, per state Department of Transportation statistics.

Harbor Freight Tools, the national hardware company, recently opened a new store at 2347 Augusta Road in West Columbia.
Harbor Freight Tools, the national hardware company, recently opened a new store at 2347 Augusta Road in West Columbia.
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • People Are Sharing The Major Red Flags That Tell You A Company Will Be A Terrible Place To Work, And I'm Taking Notes

    "'We have unlimited vacation.' Translation: 'You technically can take as much time off as you need, but we're going to hem and haw about it so much that, effectively, you get very little time away from work.' Also, if/when you leave the company, you won't get any prorated vacation time paid out."

  • Wrongful death suit against Disney serves as a warning to consumers when clicking 'I agree'

    A wrongful death lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is serving as a reminder to consumers of the importance of reading the fine print when signing up for a streaming service or smartphone app.

  • Starbucks is giving its new CEO a huge pay package and not making him move to Seattle

    Starbucks' incoming CEO could make well in excess of $100 million in his first year with the company under an incentive-laden contract, and he will not be required to relocate from his home in California to Seattle, the home of the global coffee giant.

  • Tech war: China pumps up state subsidies for chip industry to counter US sanctions

    Government subsidies received by leading players in China's semiconductor industry - including foundries, chip design and packaging firms - jumped significantly last year, as Beijing doubled down on efforts to boost technological self-sufficiency amid growing tensions with Washington. The South China Morning Post examined financial statements from 25 of the country's best known semiconductor companies, including its top two contract chip makers - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corpora

  • Chinese Big Tech to see big AI gains in social, educational and office use, report says

    Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is primarily benefiting users in three areas - social and entertainment, education, and office collaboration - according to a new report, highlighting where the country's technology giants may see the biggest gains as they race to integrate generative AI (GenAI) into nearly every part of their businesses. In their eagerness to capitalise on the rapid development of large language models (LLMs) - the technology behind GenAI products such as ChatGPT - tech fir

  • Prescription drug deals are expected to save billions for taxpayers

    Taxpayers are expected to save billions after the Biden administration inked deals with pharmaceuticals to lower the lists prices for 10 of Medicare’s costliest drugs; however, how much older Americans can expect to save when they fill a prescription remains unclear.

  • Rogers says Corus's business model 'broken' after being accused of 'predatory' action

    Corus Entertainment Inc. has filed a complaint with Canada's broadcasting regulator alleging Rogers Communications Inc. is "engaging in predatory behaviour" to suppress potential competition and breaching its regulatory requirements.

  • Poland overtakes China as sales market for German products

    German exporters sold more goods to Poland than to China in the first half of the year, an analysis showed on Friday, marking the success of a diversification drive by major German companies as they look to reduce their dependence on the Chinese market. Major German exporting companies in sectors such as industrial goods and autos have long been pillars of the country's economy and account for its strong trade surplus, but recent tensions between China and the West have driven a change of focus in export strategies. Data from Germany's Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, a lobby group which aims to promote trade between Germany and eastern Europe, showed that exports of goods to Poland grew by 4.6% to 48.4 billion euros ($53.2 billion) in the first six months of the year.

  • Chinese firm says US$900,000 of gold stolen in armed attack on mine in Ghana

    A Chinese mining company has revealed that it lost 12kg (26lbs) of gold - worth US$900,000 - in an armed robbery in Ghana earlier this year. Shenzhen-listed gold mining firm Beijing Xiaocheng Technology Stock Co disclosed in its half-year financial report released on Wednesday that "five to six" suspects had been arrested and detained at a police station in Ghana. Security agencies in the West African nation were "still searching for the whereabouts of the gold", according to the company. Do you

  • Tech war poll shows 'China against the world' while US in 'commanding position'

    The US and its allies are likely to secure a "commanding position" over China in the future global chip sector, where two separate supply chains are expected to take shape, according to a recent industry survey. "Respondents view US-China technology competition, which is driving the emergence of distinct US-centric and Chinese-centric supply chains, as the most significant threat to the semiconductor industry," said a report based on the poll of more than 130 semiconductor business leaders from

  • Court upholds blockbuster $267 million legal fee award in Dell lawsuit

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Five law firms should receive $267 million in legal fees for obtaining a $1 billion settlement for shareholders of Dell Technologies, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, rejecting arguments that the payment was a windfall. The fee is one of the largest ever for U.S. shareholder litigation. A Delaware trial court is weighing two other requests for huge legal fees, both in cases involving Tesla, and the ruling contained language that might be seen as helpful for the carmaker's efforts to fight those fees.

  • US online retailer iHerb taps Alibaba's Cainiao for new Hong Kong logistics facility

    US online retailer iHerb is setting up a new warehouse in Hong Kong with Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, the logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, seeking to boost its order fulfilment capabilities in Asia. The Hong Kong facility, which will be operated by Cainiao, can process up to 15,000 orders per day, the US firm said on Thursday. The centre is 500 metres from the Hong Kong International Airport Cargo Terminal and 2 kilometres from the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridg

  • Scotiabank Lands JPMorgan Team for Mortgage Capital Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia has recruited a team of seven from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Texas to launch a new mortgage capital markets business in Houston. Most Read from BloombergManchester Is Giving London a Run for Its MoneyBoston’s Broke and Broken Transit System Hurts Downtown RecoveryA Warehouse Store Promises Housing for South LA, in BulkBiden Invests $100 Million to Fuel Housing ConstructionThe Cross-Continental Race Using Only Public TransitThe group, which includes three current

  • 8 Jobs for Retirees That Pay Weekly

    Working in retirement is often a completely different experience than "having to work" during a traditional work career. For many seniors, working in retirement is enjoyable and has huge mental and...

  • Disney wants wrongful death suit thrown out because widower bought an Epcot ticket and had Disney+

    A man suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts for the wrongful death of his wife is facing a new legal hurdle: Disney is trying to get it dismissed and sent to arbitration — because he signed up for Disney+ years earlier.

  • Iron Ore Hits Lowest Since 2022 as Steel Crisis Rattles Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore hit the lowest level since 2022 on concern that global supply is running ahead of demand, with China’s steelmakers mired in a crisis and cutting output just as major miners boost exports.Most Read from BloombergManchester Is Giving London a Run for Its MoneyBoston’s Broke and Broken Transit System Hurts Downtown RecoveryA Warehouse Store Promises Housing for South LA, in BulkBiden Invests $100 Million to Fuel Housing ConstructionThe Cross-Continental Race Using Only Publi

  • Another LA chicken chain restaurant moves east to Charlotte to face crowded competition

    Nashville-style chicken restaurant takes on hometown chicken-and-biscuit chain Bojangles, and others, while also opening in Raleigh area

  • JD.com profit surges in second quarter after slashing prices, installing trade-in programme

    Chinese online shopping giant JD.com reported a 92 per cent year-on-year jump in quarterly net income to 12.6 billion yuan (US$1.7 billion), despite a flattish revenue, as better operational efficiencies helped the company navigate intensifying competition in the domestic e-commerce industry. During the quarter ended June 30, the company achieved "growing economies of scale and procurement efficiencies" that allowed it to "bring users everyday low prices without sacrificing quality", said chief

  • Starbucks CEO Allowed to Work 1,000 Miles From Headquarters

    (Bloomberg) -- Newly appointed Starbucks Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol won’t be required to relocate to the company’s headquarters in Seattle when he joins the company next month. Most Read from BloombergManchester Is Giving London a Run for Its MoneyBoston’s Broke and Broken Transit System Hurts Downtown RecoveryA Warehouse Store Promises Housing for South LA, in BulkBiden Invests $100 Million to Fuel Housing ConstructionThe Cross-Continental Race Using Only Public TransitThe incom

  • 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 8.7%

    In the current climate of market volatility and economic uncertainty, investors are seeking stability and reliable income streams. Dividend stocks, known for their consistent payouts, can offer a dependable source of returns even when markets fluctuate.