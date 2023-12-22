Well testing area expanded around Strada pit proposal

Having heard a strong demand for the Horning’s Mills area to be included in the well-testing area prior to the Strada pit expansion, the NDACT citizens’ group has agreement with Strada on map revisions.

It was a packed house in the village hall for the town hall meeting last month. Residents wanted Horning’s Mills and the surrounding area, the headwaters for the Pine River, to be part of the well-testing area, Carl Cosack of the North Dufferin citizens’ group told the Dundalk Herald.

A map of the newly-eligible area is not yet available.

The “WELLness” program is an active well-testing program for those who live in the area surrounding where Strada is hoping to extract below the water table at its 4th Line pit.

The cost of the program is to be absorbed by Strada.

The town hall meeting, at the Horning’s Mill Hall and online, discussed the Strada proposal.

Forms for the landowners are available on the NDACT website.

At the time of the Herald interview, only 18 landowners had registered for the program – “which is terribly low,” Mr. Cosack said.

So NDACT members are planning to go door-to-door in January and February to answer questions and take registrations.

“We want to talk to every homeowner,” he said.

The program provides guaranteed protection in the event that extraction goes ahead and there are water problems.

Carl Cosack stressed that there is no formal application for the pit to be expanded below the water table yet: tight timelines apply to the aggregate approval process once started.

In fact, the agreement with NDACT states that the project will only go forward with an okay from a hydrogeologist chosen by the citizen’s group – the same one used in the fight against the mega-quarry.

The WELLness Check Program is part of the historic Community Engagement Agreement that the citizens’ group signed with the gravel pit proponent.

The collection of well data and natural feature infor­mation gives a baseline to compare future results.

Story continues

NDACT is still awaiting the word of the hydrogeologist that it selected to review studies about possible impacts from aggregate extraction below the water table at the pit on the 4th Line.

In the meantime, the collection of the well information, paid for by Strada, is being promoted by NDACT.

TRUST GAP

Local residents, with broad support from many others who wanted to protect water and farmland, won a bitter David-and-Goliath fight against the proposed Melancthon mega-quarry.

The NDACT group was formed to fight that proposal, and has continued since to advocate for protection of farmland and water.

The Herald asked Mr. Cosack about the trust gap with aggregate, especially in this area following the mega-quarry battle a decade ago.

He explained the public’s hesitation simply: “nobody trusts aggregate, and it’s such an emotional issue.”

But it’s also true that aggregate is a legal business in Ontario, he said.

Being realistic, Mr. Cosack says, he sees that government is in charge of the whole structure of rules around aggregate – and government is the biggest consumer.

But he said that Strada stepped outside what regulations require, when it approached NDACT a few years back. The company wanted to see if an agreement could be reached with residents prior to opening the aggregate application and the planning process.

“For me personally, the way that Strada has handled itself over the last 2½ years,” he said, “and has tried to resolve what NDACT has brought them has earned my faith in them that they want to do the right thing.”

“It’s breaking new ground for everyone.”

The WELLness Check is there to lessen the risk for surrounding landowners, he explained, and make sure they are not on their own, trying to build a legal case to be reimbursed if something should go wrong as a result of extraction.

If the project goes forward, and if there are impacts on the water, the landowners who go through with the well testing now will have a formal complaint procedure which is also outlined in the community agreement.

Landowners make their own choice of one of three certified well inspectors, and book a time through Strada’s WELLness Administrator. They also need to fill out some brief checklists with information on each well and all natural features.

The well inspector will inspect the well, pump and the water systems in place, including the type, age and details of their condition.

For natural features, including treed swamp, marsh, pond, springs or watercourses, residents will be asked to describe the type of flow. Presence of fish, birds, other wildlife and notable factors are also to be noted.

Property owners will be mailed copies of all completed forms for their records.

The Township of Melancthon and NDACT recently received a $3,000 grant from the Dufferin Community Foundation Environmental Fund, related to the process of the WELLness checks, which could be used as a model for other areas.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald