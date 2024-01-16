'We'll be turning the page pretty quick': Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid after win
Buffalo Bills tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid spoke to the media after the team's playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Dallas Cowboys struggled mightily in the first half of their wild card game against Green Bay. Here are the best reactions.
Wayne and Janet Gretzky have five children, and they've each chosen their own paths.
The Chiefs and Texans are moving on in the NFL playoffs. Here's who the teams will play and what to know about the playoff bracket.
However, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said he couldn’t give his game jersey to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Yes, Jared Goff and the Lions eliminated the Rams from the NFL playoffs, but Bill Plaschke still would prefer to have Matthew Stafford at quarterback.
Postgame quotes from the Dallas podium, locker room after the Cowboys’ 48-32 win.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his helmet shattered on a hit from Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott during Saturday night's frigid AFC wild-card playoff game. With a game-time temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, the game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history, and it was unclear whether the temperature made the shell of Mahomes' helmet more brittle than usual. Regardless, the reigning league MVP was left with a fist-sized chunk of plastic miss
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite fans to help dig out a snow-filled Highmark Stadium for their delayed playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, now scheduled for Monday, Eschrich couldn’t resist. Sniffling and shivering from the cold, Eschrich detailed the seemingly impossible task he and the estimated 85-person shovel crew faced while being
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell has receipts. He's just not ready to turn them in yet. “There will be a time and place for that,” the Detroit Lions coach said Monday, a day after leading his team to a win over the Los Angeles Rams to give the franchise its first playoff win in 32 years. Detroit, the NFC’s No. 2 seed, will host two playoff games in one postseason for the first time in franchise history in a divisional round matchup next Sunday against the winner of the Philadelphia-Tampa Ba
The Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know for kickoff time and channel.
The Lions were on the bad end of what looked like another bad call.
Postgame quotes from the Green Bay podium, locker room after the Packers’ 48-32 win.
Rapper Eminem believes Stafford owes the Detroit Lions their first playoff victory in 30 years after Stafford spent 12 seasons with the Lions.
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw for a touchdown and completed a game-sealing first down against the team that cast him away, and the Detroit Lions won a playoff game for the first time in 32 years, beating Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 on Sunday night. The Lions (13-5) ended a nine-game postseason losing streak — the longest in NFL history — that dated to a victory over Dallas on Jan. 5, 1992. They lost a home playoff game two years later and hadn’t hosted one since. Detroit wi
Daniel Berger is returning to the PGA Tour but the better story may be who will be carrying his bag.
There are several elite offensive weapons on the board to pair with the quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft. Here is where we expect them to go.
The two friends cheered on their guys in matching Chiefs puffer jackets amid the frigid temps at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts to Rams' 1-point loss in wild card round vs. the Detroit Lions.
Even Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was impressed with the job done by Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed on this play.