Wellingborough by-election: 'It was time for a change'

Wellingborough has a new MP after Labour's Gen Kitchen overturned an 18,540 majority to take the seat from the Conservatives in a by-election. But what do people at the town's railway station make of it?

The poll in the Northamptonshire constituency was prompted by a recall petition that forced Peter Bone out of the seat he won in 2005.

It was launched following an investigation into his alleged behaviour towards a staff member.

Mr Bone's partner, Helen Harrison, stood for the Tories, coming second.

'I felt it was time for a change'

Jo Hinds, who works in an NHS hospital, said she was "hugely excited" for Gen Kitchen

"I'm very pleased about the result this morning," said Jo Hinds.

"I felt it was time for a change - I work for the NHS at Isebrook Hospital in Wellingborough, so I can directly see the impact of the cost cuts that are coming in.

"I'm hugely supportive of Gen [Kitchen]. I've met her on a number of occasions - hugely excited for her this morning.

"There was a lot of discontent with Peter Bone and the choice of Conservative candidate would have had a huge effect on the way people voted."

'I think it's going to be really good for the town'

Lavonne Thomas said the result would be really good for the town

Lavonne Thomas said she used to live in Wellingborough, but now lived in Manchester.

"I'm a Labour voter myself so I'm pleased with the result and I think it's going to be really good for the town," she said.

'It's time to give someone else a go'

Edward McDonnell, from Wollaston, said: "I'm delighted because I hate Conservatives; not that Labour's much better, but I think it's time to give someone else a go.

"What really killed me was that the bloke who got sacked [Peter Bone], it was his partner who had the front to stand - arrogance, contempt.

"I would have voted Independent if I didn't think it was a wasted vote. I like Labour; I don't like Keir Starmer."

'The Labour MP now doesn't live here'

Glenn Underwood said the Conservative candidate lived in Wellingborough and "knows the local topography"

Glenn Underwood, 69, from Wellingborough was disappointed by the result.

"The Labour MP now doesn't live here. Peter Bone lived here - he was hoiked out just before the by-election," he said.

"His partner stood - she was born in Wellingborough, lives in Wellingborough, so she knows the local topography."

Mr Underwood said he felt many Conservative voters stayed at home because they were "complacent".

He said the need for a new hospital for a town was an issue in the election.

"We were going to get a new hospital apparently, halfway between Wellingborough and Kettering, but that didn't happen," he said.

"Let's get it so you don't have to catch three buses to get to the hospital."

