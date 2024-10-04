Wellness suite opens at Poly

In an inspiring collaboration, clothing brand DTLR and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute have joined forces to introduce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting the mental well-being of students. The partnership has led to the creation of a dedicated mental wellness center within the school premises, marking DTLR's first-ever venture into the realm of mental health support. Tremayne Lipscomb, Community Outreach Director at DTLR, expressed the significance of this initiative, stating, "This was just a way to find a way to really assist the students in the school needs that they may have within school and outside of school."