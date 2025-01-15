Wells Adams Says Wife Sarah Hyland 'Wasn't Super Proud of Me' After He Was Eliminated from “The Traitors” So Quickly

Wells Adams is revealing how Sarah Hyland reacted to his elimination from The Traitors.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 40, was the first to go on the season 3 premiere of the competition show, and he told Entertainment Weekly that his wife wasn’t too happy about it. Explaining that they both thought he would last longer in the competition, Adams joked about Hyland’s reaction to the episode.

“Yeah, she wasn't super proud of me,” he laughed. “I mean, there's vows that we said for better or worse, so she can't divorce me over this. She was bummed, I think. She ended up watching it this morning. I'm like, ‘What did you think?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, you don't look that bad.’ I'm like, ‘It's that bad, isn't it?’”

“I think she thought that I would win,” he added of his wife, who he married in 2022. “I thought that I would win, and then I didn't. So here we are.”

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Looking back, Adams admitted he couldn’t have won the show, despite setting his goals high going into it.

“I don't think I could stay on all the time,” he said. “I'd kick my own a-- if I did that, I think. I don't know what I would do differently. Honestly, my plan coming in was to shut up, stay under the radar. Then we go to that first dragon boat mission and they say, ‘You needed someone to steer the boat.’ And everyone was like, ‘Wells, you're the best leader, because you're the most talkative.’ I remember thinking like, ‘Oh no, I thought I was trying to fly under the radar — and seven hours into this, I've already been pinpointed as someone who's leading the group.’ That's when I knew I was in trouble!”

Adams, who was a Faithful, was singled out when The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon noticed his discomfort after host Alan Cumming chose the Traitors, but he says he was just saving his energy for the cameras.

“With the housewives, the one thing I noticed is that they are constantly like that,” he shared. “I remember being like, ‘It's got to be exhausting to be you. You're always yelling at people and going crazy. You got to chill out, man. Your blood pressure must be off the Richter scale.’”

“When they said, ‘I think that you're acting different,’ it was just, ‘No, I'm not going to tell the joke that I think would be funny for TV when the cameras aren't rolling,’” he continued.

Euan Cherry/Peacock Wells Adams on 'The Traitors'

In fact, Adams said he thought he and Dixon had been getting along, noting that they talked “so much” behind the scenes, so he was surprised that she initiated his banishment.

“That's why it was so hurtful,” he explained. “There are times when you're not filming because you're in a car going somewhere or whatever, or there's times when you're just not filming and you're chitchatting about life and stuff. She was one of those people that I was around all the time. And so when she called me out, I was actually hurt. I was like, ‘I know about your family, we've talked about your podcast. I know all this stuff, and you're saying that I'm acting different.’”

New episodes of The Traitors stream Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.



