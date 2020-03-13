Welp, Madison Prewett and Peter Weber Have Broken Up





The Bachelor's Madison Prewett and Peter Weber have broken up after reconciling during After the Final Rose.

The breakup comes after a verrrry rocky reconciliation during The Bachelor's live finale.

In news that, um, a lot of people probably saw coming, Madison Prewett and Peter Weber have officially broken up—just two days after they got back together on The Bachelor's live finale.

Madison hopped on Instagram to confirm the news in a lengthy statement. "So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of," she began. "I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace."

Annnnd then she got to the breakup: "As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did."

She ended her caption, "@pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️"

As of now, Peter hasn't commented on the split, nor has his mom BARB.

