Welsh art already has a home – let’s develop that instead of building another

Clearly “no Welsh art” was an absurd and unfounded statement, as Peter Lord says (Exhibition debunks ‘no Welsh art’ myth amid calls for permanent national gallery, 26 December). It seems to me, however, that Lord and others may be conveniently forgetting the fact that since 2011, the National Museum Cardiff has been designated as the national art gallery for Wales – “of an international standard that [tells] the unique story of Welsh art”.

It is true that the museum’s wider collection includes old masters and a wonderful collection of impressionist and post-impressionist art donated by the Davies sisters of Gregynog, but it also displays both earlier Welsh artists such as Richard Wilson and more contemporary Welsh artists including Augustus John, Kyffin Williams and Shani Rhys James.

As I understand it, the museum has a “satellite” gallery in Pembrokeshire, and with its own network of museum premises across Wales and links with regional galleries and institutions capable of holding exhibitions loaned from or curated by/with the National Museum, why reinvent the wheel?

Rather than seeking to create another edifice, which down the line would undoubtedly end up calling for public funding to ensure its survival, common sense and logic suggests that any investment should be into further developing the existing designated Welsh national facility and its outreach services.

Rosslyn Morgan

Llanrwst, Conwy

