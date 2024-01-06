Welsh first minister hopeful Jeremy Miles pledges to fix NHS waiting lists

Mr Miles launched his campaign in Swansea

Jeremy Miles has promised to spend more on schools and tackle NHS waiting lists if he becomes Wales' first minister.

The education minister is one of two candidates in the race to lead Welsh Labour and the Welsh government.

He launched his campaign in Swansea on Saturday, with pledges including pushing for more powers to be devolved to Wales.

On Friday the other candidate, Vaughan Gething, unveiled his plans for the Welsh NHS if he wins.

The leadership race follows Mark Drakeford's December announcement he was stepping down.

The winner will be announced in March.

Mr Miles has been education minister since 2021, having previously served as Brexit minister and counsel general.

He has represented Neath in the Senedd since 2016.

At his campaign launch, Mr Miles promised to increase the percentage of Welsh government budget spent on schools.

He is up against Vaughan Gething, health minister for much of the pandemic

Last month's Welsh government 2024-25 draft budget proposed cuts for Mr Miles' government department.

With hospital waiting times at record levels, Mr Miles has promised to establish "dedicated orthopaedic centres for knee and hip replacements to clear backlogs".

Mr Miles said: "I'm standing for Welsh Labour leader and first minister because I have a vision for Wales' future.

"As first minister, I will invest more in education, provide practical help to the NHS in order to cut waiting lists, expand cooperative housing, and introduce fairer bus fares."

Mr Miles added he would press for more powers to be devolved to Wales to create a "stronger Senedd".

This week he announced steps he would take in his first week as first minister, including launching a review of the 20mph policy.

Mr Gething has also made the NHS a key focus of his campaign.

He said: "Like for so many people across Wales, the NHS was there for me when I needed it most.

Story continues

"I will always, always be there for our NHS.

"As First Minister, I would never privatise Welsh NHS services and it would be the budget priority.