Welsh Labour leadership: Economy is top priority - Jeremy Miles

Mr Miles launched his leadership campaign in Swansea earlier this month

One of the men hoping to be Wales' next first minister has said sustainable economic growth is his top priority.

Welsh Labour leadership contender Jeremy Miles launches his manifesto later and is pledging a "rent to own" scheme to help renters buy a home.

He also wants to bring in a menopause consultation for women at the age of 40.

Mr Miles, the Welsh government's education minister, has also committed to a review of business support.

Although details of that review are still to come, the recent Welsh government decision to cut business rate relief from 75% to 40% for pubs, shops and restaurants has been heavily criticised by hospitality groups.

A previous Welsh government rent to own scheme allowed tenants to build up a lump sum towards a deposit while they rented their home.

They could receive 25% of the rent paid over the duration of the tenancy and 50% of the increase in the property value during the rental period to use as the deposit.

The current Shared Ownership scheme allows those eligible to purchase a share in a property and pay rent on the remainder.

Ahead of his manifesto launch in Rhyl, Denbighshire, Mr Miles said: "There is no route to the more compassionate country that we want to be which doesn't pass through the more prosperous country that we need to be."

He said he also wants to see an expansion of energy-efficient retro-fitting of homes, financial incentives for new and recent graduates to set up businesses and a "make it in Wales" campaign to bring Welsh people living elsewhere home.

Jeremy Miles says he wants to help people currently renting to get on the housing ladder

Mr Miles has already promised to increase the percentage of the Welsh government budget spent on education.

In a recent interview he also supported the idea of the UK re-joining the EU single market and said he would strongly advocate for it with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer if he became prime minister.

Story continues

On further devolution of powers, Mr Miles is a supporter of control over policing, justice and probation being transferred to Wales.

One of his leadership pledges is to secure what he calls a "fairer deal for Wales" in partnership with the UK government.

Mr Miles said his manifesto set out "a clear mission for Wales' future".

"A government I lead will focus on the day-to-day priorities of people across Wales and the party that I lead will be rooted in our communities, bringing new and imaginative ideas forward that reflect the day-to-day experiences of people across our nation.

"This contest isn't about me - or indeed any individual. It's about what Wales needs to do over the next decade to change our trajectory and flourish in a new world of changing technology and disruption."

But there is also a nod to current financial constraints.

The Welsh government said rising costs have decreased its real-terms spending power by £1.3bn and it made substantial cuts across the board in its recent budget - in the main to divert money to the NHS.

"While the current budget situation poses real limitations on new spending initiatives in the short term, this will not limit our ambitions nor detract from the need to be radical and imaginative," said Mr Miles.

He launches the manifesto at Llandrillo Engineering College following his contender to become first minister - Economy Minister Vaughan Gething - who launched his campaign on Saturday.

The winner will be declared on 16 March.