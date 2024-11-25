Welsh tourist tax could see visitors charged £1.25 a night

Tourists visiting Wales could soon face a tax of up to £1.25 per person per night.

That would mean a family of four holidaying in Wales for a week would face a bill of £35.

The levy could generate up to £33m, the Welsh government said, which would be used to support local tourism activity and infrastructure.

The bill, introduced by the Welsh finance secretary Mark Drakeford, gives local authorities the option to introduce a levy of 75p per person per night to stay in hostels or on campsite pitches, and £1.25 for any other accommodation.

The earliest the bill may be fully enacted is 2027, the government said, after local authorities consult their communities.

The legislation also includes a requirement to establish and maintain a register of visitor accommodation in Wales.

Mr Drakeford said the bill "is rooted in the principle of fairness".

"We know tourism makes an important contribution to the Welsh economy and to Welsh life. We want to ensure its long-term sustainability," he said.

"That's why we believe it is fair visitors contribute towards local facilities, helping to fund infrastructure and services integral to their experience.

"Visitor levies are common around the world, benefitting local communities, tourists and businesses - and we want the same for Wales."

Several other tourist hotspots across the world have already introduced a visitor levy including Greece, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

Manchester was the first city in the UK to introduce a levy. It charges tourists £1 per night per room.

Edinburgh aims to bring a similar levy into force by the summer of 2026.