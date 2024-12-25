Welsh visitor tax plans spark anger in local tourism industry: 'We'll be clobbered by it'

The rugged mountains, limestone caves and spectacular waterfalls of Bannau Brycheiniog - the Brecon Beacons - attract visitors from all over the world.

Tourism is a vital part of the local economy. But local attractions say the industry would be devastated by the Welsh government's plans for a nightly visitor tax.

"In an area like this all we've got is tourism and farming - there is nothing else," says Ashford Price from the National Showcaves Centre, a visitor complex of cathedral sized caverns, winding tunnels, a dry ski slope, shire horse centre, self-catering accommodation and campsite.

"If they go on like this the future for Welsh tourism is really, really bleak. It will be an absolute catastrophe."

The proposed fee would be £1.25 for those staying at hotels, bed and breakfasts and self-catering accommodation - and 75p for campsites, caravan sites, and hostels.

Ashford is secretary of the Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions. In protest against the plans, its more than one hundred members closed their attractions for a day.

"Even Welsh people who live in Wales will be clobbered by this tourism tax," he said.

"It's quite high, there's no reduction for children. For a family that will add roughly £35, £40 a week. If you're staying two weeks, as many people do, it's £70 on top of your bill. At a time when everybody's earnings are really struggling, it's utter insanity to put Wales at such a disadvantage.

"There will be no more big developments. We already cancelled a development for £1.5m and I know other attractions are doing the same. I don't think the Welsh government really understands how demoralised people feel."

'It's a disaster'

In the nearby village, Anthony Christopher, landlord of the Penycae Inn, is deeply frustrated.

"I just feel like calling this government a bunch of weasels," he said.

"We're a small family business and all these extra taxes are taking away the will to do anything else.

"We have national insurance already - contributions are very high. VAT is very high. Now this tax is coming - it's a disaster. We have to put this extra charge on the customers - how much more can we put on the customers? It's terrible."

Anthony has just converted an old school building into a 14-bedroom hotel - due to open in January.

"If I knew this was going to happen I may not have built my hotel. It's very worrying."

Many areas in Wales have struggled with the impact of tourism in recent years, with complaints about overflowing car parks, traffic jams, litter and even human faeces on Mount Snowdon.

The Welsh government argues giving councils the power to charge a tourism tax would help pay for better local services.

"During a period of sustained austerity of the sort we've seen over the last 14 years, local authorities inevitably end up focusing their spend on those things for which they've got statutory obligations - social care, education and so on," said Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford.

"That has meant there's been a reduction in the amount of money available for local authorities to invest in infrastructure that makes them successful places for tourists to visit. This is a way of collecting a very small contribution from every one of us who makes a visit to be reinvested in the conditions that make for that visit to be a success.

"It's money that would be reinvested in the tourism industry, for example, clean beaches and safe footpaths and car parks and public toilets."

'People simply absorb it'

The tourism industry accounts for 11% of all jobs in Wales. But an impact assessment commissioned by the Welsh government predicted that in a worst case scenario, 730 jobs could be lost in the sector if a visitor tax was introduced across the country, with an economic cost of £47.5 million. It also predicted 340 local authority jobs would be created.

Mr Drakeford insists the tax will boost tourism - not damage it.

"For those who have fears that the very modest visitor levy will put visitors off, the experience of around the world is that simply isn't the case. There is a great deal now of empirical evidence for many places that have introduced visitor levies of this sort, not just abroad, but in Manchester, for example," he said.

"The evidence is not just from big places like Venice, but from rural France, where there's a levy of this sort. People simply absorb it as part of the costs of their holiday."

Tourism taxes in cities across Europe range from around 50p to £5 a night, although businesses generally benefit from lower rates of VAT than the 20% paid in the UK.

The idea is becoming increasingly popular across the UK.

The Scottish Parliament voted through similar legislation to that proposed for Wales in July, with Edinburgh set to become the first council to start charging visitors a tourist tax of 5%.

While some regional mayors like Andy Burnham have been calling for equivalent powers to be introduced in England, the Westminster government has no plans to do so.

But local areas can work around this through businesses coming together to set up their own schemes. Manchester's £1 a night charge raised £2.8m in its first year and hoteliers in Liverpool are about to vote on a similar idea.

Other cities, including York and London, are also considering the option - though a plan for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole has been put on hold after objections from hotel owners about the ballot held there.

Despite the backlash from local businesses, the Senedd are due to vote on the legislation in the summer.

If passed, councils will then consult with local people on whether to take up their new powers. Tourists could then start being charged in 2027.