'Welshpool' Suit Worn by Wrexham Player in Deadpool and Wolverine Movie Goes on Display

The “Welshpool” suit worn by a Wrexham AFC player in the Deadpool and Wolverine film has gone on display at the newly opened cafe at the club’s stadium.

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin wore the suit, a Deadpool outfit emblazoned with the Welsh flag, in the film starring as part of the superhero’s “Deadpool Corps”.

In July, actor and Wrexham part-owner Ryan Reynolds announced Mullin’s role in the film in a post that said: “You may have noticed one member of the Deadpool Corps was far deadlier than the rest. WELSHPOOL.”

Wrexham said the suit would be on display in the Centenary Cafe, which opened on August 19. Credit: Gemma Thomas/Wrexham AFC via Storyful