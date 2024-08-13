Wembley issues warning to ticketless Swift fans

Taylor Swift is the first artist ever to sell more than $1bn of tickets for a single tour [EPA]

Taylor Swift fans who don't have tickets to her upcoming London shows have been warned they cannot stand outside Wembley Stadium to soak up the atmosphere.

It has become a trend for eager Swifties to gather where she is playing, even if they can't get into the show - a practice known as "Tay-gating".

In Munich last month, an estimated 40,000 people flocked to a nearby hillside to catch a glimpse of the star in action.

But the practice has been banned at Wembley Stadium, where Swift will play a further five dates this month.

"To support the safe entry and exit of everyone within the stadium, no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium,” read an update on the venue’s website.

"Non-ticket holders will be moved on."

Security measures at Wembley had already been tightened following the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, and strict security measures remain in place for the Eras tour.

Fans are only allowed one A4 size bag, with banned items including banners, umbrellas, glass or metal containers, iPads, laptops, aerosol sprays (including sunscreen) and signs larger than a sheet of A4 paper.

Earlier this month, a security threat led to the cancellation of three concerts in Vienna.

Thousands of fans swarmed a hill outside Munich's Olympiaberg stadium to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift's show last month [Reuters]

The first of Swift's five remaining Wembley concerts takes place on Thursday 15 August.

Combined with the three dates she already played in July, Swift will equal a record set by Take That, who played the venue for eight dates on their 2011 Progress tour.

Swift will also surpass Michael Jackson to become the solo artist with the most shows at Wembley in a single tour. The King of Pop staged seven concerts at the stadium during his 1988 Bad Tour.

Tay-gating was also banned at Swift's previous dates at Wembley - although some fans managed to congregate nearby.

Foiled suicide attack

The star's Eras Tour is a global phenomenon that is on pace to make more than $2bn (£1.5bn) in ticket sales by the time it wraps up in Canada this December.

It sees the singer play hits from across her 18-year career, in a setlist that stretches for more than three hours.

She had played more than 100 dates before last week's dates in Vienna were called off.

Authorities in Austria said they had foiled a plan by a supporter of the Islamic State group to carry out a suicide attack.

Three suspects, aged between 17 and 19, have been arrested. Austrian security officials said they had planned "to carry out an attack using explosives and knives".

Police officers walk past a mural of Taylor Swift outside Wembley Stadium in London [Reuters]

Fans had worried that the London dates might be affected by the events in Austria, but the Met Police said there was "nothing to indicate" a further threat.

A spokesman said the police had worked "closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place".

They added: "As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review."

Wembley's official website also noted earlier start times for the upcoming Eras shows, after Swift added new support acts for each of the dates.

Along with Paramore, who will perform each night, the star has invited Sofia Isella, Holly Humberstone, Suki Waterhouse, Maisie Peters and Raye to join her for one night each.

Doors open between 15:30 and 15:45 each day, with performances starting at either 16:55 or 17:10, depending on the date.