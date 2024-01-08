Wendy’s brings back fan-favorite Frosty. Here’s when and what to know

A Wendy’s fan-favorite Frosty is making a sweet return to menus.

The vanilla Frosty is available as of Monday, Jan. 8, at participating Wendy’s restaurants nationwide, the fast-food chain announced this week.

“She’s a classic, she’s a star and she’s finally back from her tasty travels ... for a limited time,” the restaurant said in a news release.

The flavor replaces the seasonal peppermint Frosty that was rolled out for the holidays and will rejoin the classic chocolate Frosty on menus.

The frozen treat is available to order in-store and on the Wendy’s app.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Find your nearest Wendy’s here.

