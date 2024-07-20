Wendy’s burger chain given £200,000 by Hull council, angering locals

The fast food chain Wendy's began to open UK outlets in 2021 and plans to have 400 - Nathaniel Noir/Alamy

A council is under fire after giving £200,000 of levelling up cash to a new branch of a burger restaurant chain.

Wendy’s opened its newest outlet in Hull city centre earlier this month with the six-figure sum it received from the local authority.

Hull City Council benefited from £19.5 million through the levelling up fund, which was set up by the previous Conservative government.

The council gave Square Burgers Ltd, which owns the Wendy’s franchise, £200,000 so it could occupy a previously vacant unit on Jameson Street, one of the busiest streets in Hull.

But the funding prompted a backlash from thousands of city residents – and claims the cash could have been better spent elsewhere.

A petition branding it an “insult” to smaller traders and demanding emergency funding for independent businesses received more than 2,200 signatures.

“Nobody visits Hull to sit in a big restaurant chain, you can get them anywhere,” it reads.

“What makes this city unique is its independent traders and culture. These are the spots where communities are born, and these are the places that should be protected.

“We have already seen many unique, hardworking independents close their doors.”

‘Taxpayers will be outraged’

Callum McGoldrick, a researcher at the TaxPayers’ Alliance think tank, said: “Taxpayers will be outraged that the Government is effectively bribing businesses over where to set up shop.

“Residents want to see investment in serious projects that will elevate their areas or local businesses, not pointless gimmicks.

“Projects under the levelling up fund need to be adequately vetted to ensure they serve the people who foot the bill.”

Hull is also home to the largest branch of Wendy’s in the world, which replaced a fish-and-chip shop at Kingswood retail park when it opened in December.

Mike Ross, the leader of Hull City Council, insisted local levelling up funding was “really good for the city” and noted more than 90 per cent went to small and medium-sized businesses.

Paul Drake-Davies, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “Wendy’s has already invested heavily into Hull with its other restaurants, and it’s great that this levelling up funding can support it doing likewise in the city centre.”

Plan for 400 outlets

Wendy’s returned to Britain for the first time in more than two decades after the end of the pandemic in 2021, and is planning as many as 400 UK restaurants in the coming years.

The chain, which has overtaken Burger King’s sales in the UK, will use Britain as part of its wider strategy to expand into continental Europe.

Other beneficiaries of levelling up funding in Hull included a church which received a £187,000 facelift and a new community cafe.

A Hull City Council spokesman said: “The previous government’s levelling up fund saw the council receive £7.5 million in funding and, to date, over 9 in 10 [92 per cent] of successful applications have come from independent businesses.

“In this case a bid, by an independent franchisee, was made that fit the criteria, including investing almost £1 million of its own capital. This has been used to complete works on the building.

“Importantly, this project is about revitalising the city centre, bringing unused buildings back into use and creating jobs. So far, it has been successful in doing so.”