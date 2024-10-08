Wendy’s debuts new menu item: The Krabby Patty

Wendy’s latest collaboration is bringing Krabby Patties – from the hit Nickelodeon show, Spongebob SquarePants – to life.

In a press release shared on October 2, the fast food chain announced it will be joining forces with Paramount to launch “Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab.” The news also comes in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Spongebob SquarePants.

According to Wendy’s, the deal will of course include a Krabby Patty – inspired by the iconic burger sold at The Krusty Krab, where the show’s titular character works as a fry cook. The “Krabby Patty Kollab Burger” features a quarter pound of beef, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a “toasted premium bun.”

The special meal also includes a nod to the notoriously secret recipe for the Krabby Patty, with Wendy’s burger including “a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce.”

In addition, Wendy’s is introducing a twist to the iconic Frosty by offering the treat in a new flavor inspired by Spongebob’s house: a pineapple. The “Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty” is a Vanilla Frosty with a Pineapple Mango flavored puree swirl.

Wendy’s announces collaboration with Spongebob Squarepants (Wendy’s)

The new Frosty and Krabby Patty began being sold in Wendy’s restaurants in the US on Tuesday, October 8. However, it will only be available for a limited time.

Customers in Los Angeles, California, also had the opportunity to try the new meal a day early, when attending an immersive Wendy’s drive-thru experience in Panorama City on October 7. The drive-thru experience was also happening at the same Wendy’s store on October 8.

Dario Spina, the chief marketing officer of Paramount Brand Studio, said the collaboration was “another innovative way” to celebrate the beloved children’s show. He described the collaboration as an opportunity to bring Bikini Bottom, the underwater setting of Spongebob Squarepants, “to the surface like never before.”

“Wendy’s pulse on pop culture and connection to fans makes this collaboration a perfect match for Paramount, and we’re looking forward to delivering memorable and immersive experiences through custom creative, engaging social content and recognizable influence,” he said in the press release.

Lindsay Radkoski, the US chief marketing officer for the Wendy’s Company, also expressed how excited she was to honor a program that customers love.

“In a world of people cutting corners, Wendy’s is known for quality in everything we do – from our fresh, famous food to collaborations with brands that our fans love,” she added. “So, it makes sense that two of the most iconic squares in pop culture are teaming up to bring a taste of this unique, limited-time experience to life for fans of all ages!"