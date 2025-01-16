Wendy Williams, in Breakfast Club interview, says she's 'trapped in a conservatorship'

Wendy Williams is opening up in her first live interview since a bombshell Lifetime documentary gave a peek into her life after her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

The former talk show host, 60, called into the Breakfast Club Thursday morning with guest host Loren LoRosa, and fixtures DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God — Charlamagne co-hosted a radio show with Williams in the 2000s.

Charlamagne said Williams was calling into the show because she was "trapped in a conservatorship" and could not leave where she was located.

"I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison," Williams said. "I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor."

Williams and her niece Alex, who was also on the call, said the facility is high security, and she can only make calls, meaning no one can call her. "They won't allow you to leave or have visitors," she said. "So you can't even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members."

"This system is broken," Williams said, later adding her treatment amounts to "emotional abuse."

Williams was spotted out and about in August for the first time since her private legal and medical issues became public in early 2024.

Williams' representatives said in February she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023. In a follow-up statement to USA TODAY at the time, they said Williams is "able to do many things for herself" and was involved in the selection process for her care team. Williams' legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, later stated in a court filing that the TV host had become "cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."

The filing is part of a lawsuit against A+E Networks over the Lifetime documentary "Where is Wendy Williams?" Morrissey has alleged Williams was not capable of consenting to be filmed for the documentary.

This story is developing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wendy Williams on Breakfast Club: TV host provides update on health