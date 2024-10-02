Wendy Williams Says 'It's About Time' Diddy Is Investigated for Sex Trafficking Crimes: Report

The TV personality reportedly offered a comment to 'The Daily Mail' two weeks after the rapper's arrest, despite being in a care facility and under a court-ordered guardianship

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Wendy Williams (left) and Diddy

Wendy Williams has reportedly spoken out about Sean “Diddy” Combs and the sex crime allegations against him.

The former TV personality, 60, broke her silence in regards to Combs’ ongoing sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuits in an interview with The Daily Mail on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Williams, who reportedly told the outlet she was "doing good," was recently diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. She is currently in a care facility and under a court-ordered guardianship, with alleged limited contact to her family.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Williams allegedly said she has known about Combs' behavior for a long time. “What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, ‘Wendy, you called it,' ” she said. “Including some people from my family who have said the same.”

Williams also reportedly addressed the footage of Combs shoving and kicking his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, in 2016.

“You know how I feel about that? It is about time," Williams shared. "To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled… it was just horrific. But now you have to think, 'How many more times? How many people? How many more women?' It’s just so horrible.”

Lifetime Wendy Williams in "Where is Wendy Williams?"

Prior to Williams’ comments, she and Combs have had a history of disputes. In 1998, Combs allegedly had Williams fired from her hosting job at the radio show for Hot 97, according to Charlamagne Tha God, who referenced the rumor on a May 2024 episode of the Flagrant podcast.

Combs’ former bodyguard, Gene Deal, has also previously commented on Combs allegedly getting Williams fired from the show.

“Puff told Hot 97 if they didn’t get rid of her before he got back in New York, that they was not going to get any music from any of his friends, any of the record label executives that was cool with him, everyone was going to boycott their station. We was out in L.A. for about three days; before we landed back in New York, Wendy Williams was in the radio station in Philly. It was over for her. She was fired,” Deal said in an October 2022 interview with Art of Dialogue.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Williams' comments came after the Oct. 1 news that the rapper is now facing lawsuits from 120 new abuse victims. The claims are following Combs' Sept. 16 arrest, where he was charged with federal racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Federal authorities allege that Combs “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others, and led a racketeering conspiracy that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes,” according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York press release.

Since then, he has pleaded not guilty and was denied bail twice. Four days later, sources told PEOPLE that Combs was on suicide watch for preventative measures.

On Sept. 29, sources told PEOPLE he is no longer on suicide watch. The next day, his attorney began the process to file an appeal for him to be released from prison.



