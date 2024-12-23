Wendy Williams’ Son Shares Major Update on Mom’s Dementia

Wendy Williams' son Kevin Hunter Jr. said the famous talk show host is “sober,” and “wants to come home,” after it was revealed she was living in a treatment facility earlier this year.

The 60-year-old Williams, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023, was seen in a rare outing at her son’s graduation ceremony last week, smiling, cheering and wiping away tears at the event, where she used a motorized scooter.

Charlamagne tha God, once the co-host on the “Wendy Williams Experience,” shared a video of Williams on his Instagram preparing for her only son’s graduation.

He captioned the post: “This makes me feel ancient. Congrats @topfloor_kev for graduating from @fiuinstagram with a degree in Economics. Next stop law school!!! Keep God First, Stay Humble, and Keep Working Young Man!”

Her son, 24, commented on the post, saying “Let’s get her home.”

In another comment, he wrote: “She’s sober and wants to come home. We’re fighting to make that happen because Isolation is killing her faster than anything else.”

Although unclear where Williams currently resides, in February, her brother told Us Weekly that she was in a treatment facility.

Just last month, her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, wrote in court documents that the star was “cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.”

After her dementia diagnosis announcement, Williams said in a statement to People that she needed “personal space and peace to thrive.”

“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia,” she wrote. “The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”