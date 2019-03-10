I Went Ice Climbing and Lasted About 6 Whole Minutes

As a native Coloradoan, I consider myself fairly adventurous. I’ve said yes to backpacking, cliff jumping, rock climbing, water skiing, and high-altitude hiking. I’ve skied double-black-diamond runs, slid down those super tall slides at the water park, and plunged into a 35-degree reservoir. And while many folks in my state are far bigger adrenaline junkies, in general, I’m typically willing to give most outdoorsy activities a go.

So when I recently had the chance to try the niche adventure sport that is ice climbing, I readily agreed. The offer came from the American Alpine Club, host of the 2019 UIAA World Ice Climbing Cup Championships in Denver, which took place in February. Come watch the competition, they said, and then attempt the high-octane activity yourself.

Before arriving at the World Cup venue in downtown Denver, I felt mildly nervous but mostly just psyched. That’s until I actually came face-to-face with the 40-foot wall of sheer ice that I’d soon be scaling and started having second thoughts. I wondered, primarily: How in the world would I pull myself up this real-life replica of the Game of Thrones ice wall? Also, though I knew I would be securely harnessed for the attempt, something about climbing a completely vertical, completely slick surface seemed way less safe and a whole lot scarier than the other adventure activities I’d tried.

Yet with expert advice, encouragement, specialized gear, and personal pep talks, I was able to will myself up...for about six minutes. As short-lived as the experience was, it gave me a much greater appreciation for the skill, stamina, and courage that this extreme sport demands. Here's what my own ice climbing attempt was like, plus some details on how ice climbing competitions work, how elite athletes train, what makes the sport so damn difficult, and more.

UIAA/Sterling Boin More

My introduction to ice climbing began by watching the pro athletes perform mind-boggling maneuvers on the competition course.

The day before my own ice climbing attempt, I attended the World Cup competition to learn firsthand from the pros. I arrived to a jarring sight: a competitor, dangling from a large plywood box suspended about 30 feet in the air, holding onto an ice pick lodged into the box with just the strength of one hand. The crowd roared as he swung his legs like a pendulum and kicked his spiked boots up into another plywood box that hung several feet away.

Turns out, I'd arrived midway through the athlete's attempt in the Lead event, one of two events held at the Ice Climbing World Cup competition. In Lead, athletes must climb their way to the top of a customized structure using just their body and specialized climbing tools. Despite what the name “ice climbing” might suggest, this structure doesn’t necessarily involve any ice. The Lead structure changes from competition to competition—some will be made of ice, some will be made of plywood, and some will be a combination, as was the case in Denver (athletes first scaled a portion of the vertical ice wall and then climbed onto the plywood structure).

As the event commentator in Denver explained over the loudspeaker, scaling the plywood portion is actually much more challenging than scaling ice, as there are limited holds where athletes can lodge their picks (these holds are small, various shaped grips, like what you’d see in a rock climbing gym). Climbing ice, on the other hand, allows athletes to lodge their pick essentially anywhere, making it a quicker venture. No matter the structure, the goal in Lead is the same: to climb as high as you can within the allotted time, which in Denver was four minutes. This requires a combination of problem solving, skill, strength, and flexibility.

UIAA/Levi Harrell More

