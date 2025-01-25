What went wrong: 6 reasons why the Traitors lost the game

It began with 25 people on a steam train. It ended with two around a castle fire pit. In between came killer clowns, creepy dolls, premature burials, sham professions, fake accents, a deadly doctor, a murdered priest and a head-swivelling opera singer. Oh, and not forgetting four weeks of precision-tooled primetime entertainment which gripped more than 10m viewers.

Friday night’s rivetingly tense final of The Traitors saw the pure Faithful prevail over the murderous Traitors, with joint winners Jake and Leanne sharing the £94,600 prize pot. We rewind the half-dozen moments which shaped their win…

1. The downfall of Queen Minah

Minah was a Traitor from the beginning - BBC

“I am, and have been since the start, a Traitor.” Scouse powerhouse Minah Shannon was one of the standout contestants this series. A quiet assassin who established the turret “sisterhood” and learnt to truly relish her murderous role. Calm, collected Minah flew under the Faithfuls’ radar for 10 majestic episodes but fell at the beginning of the final week. Charlotte Berman was a worthy successor who ultimately backstabbed her. But once Minah fell, the Traitors were fatally weakened.

If Minah had lasted two episodes more and accompanied Charlotte into the final, they would have been worthy foes for the Faithful. Their Traitor-on-Traitor showdown would have been one for the ages. Instead, Charlotte was fatally outnumbered. Minah, we missed you.

2. The controversial Seer twist

Francesca won the Seer card in a task, which allowed her to learn the true identity of one of her fellow-contestants - BBC

For the past week, it looked like treacherous Charlotte was cruising towards victory. However, the late plot twist of introducing The Seer – a player with the power to learn if someone is a Traitor or Faithful – flipped proceedings on their head. But did it backfire and drain tension from the finale?

It led to some electrifying cat-and-mouse confrontations between Frankie the Seer and Charlotte the Traitor but ultimately turned the tide in only one direction. Charlotte was a great game-player, a wolf in Welsh sheep’s clothing, who was robbed by something rather random. Her unmasking left the Faithfuls home free, even if they mistrustfully voted each other out before banking the cash.

The sudden pivot felt like a bid from string-pulling producers to give the Faithful more of a chance. The Traitors previously held the cards and were at an advantage. Stats bear this out. Across the international editions overall, there have been 31 triumphs for the Traitors but just 17 Faithful wins. This bid to redress the balance added friction to the final but undermined the cosier entertainment element. Things arguably became a bit too brutal, a tad too toxic, stoking “my word against hers” schisms.

Fans on social media have already started a “No Seer next year” campaign. Some suggested that the Seer should get voted in at Round Table, rather than winning the role on a mission. Others believe the Seer should be introduced much earlier in the game, so it had time to play out as a plot thread, rather than becoming a deus ex machina device at the end. As it was, it divided viewers and changed the game.

3. Poor Traitor recruitment (including by Claudia)

Gone but never forgotten. Our Oscar winning, BAFTA winning, National Television Award winning Linda. The worlds best traitor that there ever has been #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/D7rpjxpYYY — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 15, 2025

When those crucial taps on the shoulder came, only one of Claudia Winkleman’s three anointed Traitors was worthy of the cloak. Armani Gouveia talked too much and overplayed her hand. Head-swivelling, hammy-acting Linda Rands was good value but hilariously inept. It was Minah who chose most wisely, luring the fraudulently Welsh and seemingly meek Charlotte over to the dark side.

Otherwise, choices were ill-advised. Irish non-sailor Anna Duke declined the invitation. With his inability to fib, Freddie Fraser proved the worst Traitor of all time. He survived just a single episode in the castle conclave and goes down as one of the few Traitors never to commit a murder. None had the skills or staying power to support the main Traitor, be it Minah or Charlotte.

Contrast this with previous series. Series one finalist Wilf Webster had Welsh wonder Amanda Lovett and cool customer Kieran Tompsett. Series two winner Harry Clark had scheming Paul Gorton and, to a lesser extent, Andrew Jenkins. The apex Traitor could use them as a human shield en route to the endgame. Two Traitors made it to previous finals. This time, Charlotte was isolated.

4. Frankie’s need for “affirmation”

The fire-pit showdown - BBC

When she was appointed the show’s first-ever Seer in the penultimate episode, what were the chances that Francesca Rowan-Plowden would choose her best friend? Well, numerically, they were one in four. She could have picked any of her fellow finalists for a secret sit-down to learn their true nature but plumped for Charlotte. Her need to affirm that her closest ally was Faithful, so they could progress to the endgame together, overrode more strategic options.

Instead, fumbling Frankie accidentally found the last Traitor standing. From that point on, the Traitors were toast. Charlotte put up a decent fight, accusing Frankie of lying, switching on the waterworks and concocting a treacherous conspiracy between Frankie and Alexander Dragonetti. Nobody was fooled and she became the final’s first banishment, leaving only Faithfuls behind. They promptly grew paranoid and turned on each other. But what if Frankie had gone for one of the other options? Those fire-pit showdowns would have been way spicier.

5. Freddie’s “parting gift”

Charlotte and Freddie - BBC

Remember the series one final, when defeated Kieran left a “parting gift” for Wilf, his fellow Traitor, by voting for him at the last Round Table? It planted seeds of suspicion that grew in the minds of the remaining Faithful and led to Wilf being toppled.

Despite being a terrible Traitor, Freddie threw in a similar stealth grenade. At the penultimate round table, he voted for Charlotte just before he was banished, getting a modicum of revenge for her throwing him under a red tartan bus. Frankie later admitted that “Freddie’s vote turned my head”. Leanne and Jake also connected the dots. Freddie wasn’t so daft after all.

6. Jake and Leanne having the (hedge) jump on Alexander

Alexander was too nice for The Traitors - BBC

The joint winners were worthy of taking home £47,300 apiece. Leanne “Army Barbie” Quigley’s military mindset and Jake Brown’s traitor-hunting talents made for a formidable team. They were sharp enough to see straight through Charlotte’s deceit. Despite Frankie’s “As a mummy…” speeches, they had sufficient doubts and banished her too. Both were survivors who played a strong game throughout.

Cult hero Alexander was no match for them. Far too nice for this game, the former diplomat became Frankie’s gallant sidekick, before effectively thanking everyone for banishing him. Alexander’s mid-series arrival, well-spoken wibbling and “heated whispering” remark proved his undoing. Go on, leap into the hedge again on your way out.