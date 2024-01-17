What went wrong as Gamecocks drop home SEC game to Georgia Bulldogs

For the third-straight game, South Carolina (14-3, 2-2 SEC) walked into its locker room at halftime in a one-point game. It was the first time at home, however.

A six-minute-long scoring drought threatened USC’s 10-game win streak inside Colonial Life Arena. It was physical play after physical play as the waning minutes added more pressure on the Gamecocks. Frustrated by fouls, both called and uncalled, the Gamecocks were forced to watch as Georgia slowly pulled away.

The Bulldogs’ attack proved to be too much, and Georgia (13-4, 3-1 SEC) walked out of USC’s home court with a 74-69 victory and snapped the streak.

Something like the other Bulldogs

Remember just last week, when South Carolina turned the tide against Mississippi State after struggling to get a shot off? How it took a few tries before the Gamecocks started implementing some adjustments on offense, and it worked?

Tuesday felt a bit like deja vu in that sense. At least, at first it did.

The Georgia Bulldogs showed up to Colonial Life Arena with a similar game plan to what Mississippi State did just last week: Force USC to pass, a lot. Double Johnson. Focus on winning the rebound battle.

While Georgia doesn’t perfectly match what Mississippi State brought, its plan created eight lead changes in the first half. South Carolina’s offense has been increasingly reliant on points in the paint after two-straight games with less-than-stellar 3-point shooting. Tonight, the Gamecocks put up 32 points down low.

The second half is where Georgia started pulling away. USC couldn’t score a field goal for nearly half of the second half. There were five-straight free throws missed. South Carolina had 15 fouls called on it in the second half, 28 combined in the half, and 42 for the entire game. Tempers started to flare up.

Meechie Magic kicking back in

After a quiet game against Missouri on Saturday, Meechie Johnson was back scoring 12 points in the opening 20 minutes against Georgia.

Johnson picked up six points from 3-point range in the first half and, as usual, both were contested shots. It took him nine minutes to score in the second half, and by then the Gamecocks were navigating the Georgia offense just fine.

Story continues

Johnson has two games with under 10 points this season. He regained his position as the team’s top scorer, too, finishing the game with 19 points and four rebounds.

Of course, some of that included trying to play a little bit of hero ball. As Georgia put together a 19-3 run in the second half, Johnson brought the game back to a one-score affair with his third trey of the evening. Johnson received a Flagrant 1 foul with 2:46 left to play, and as frustrated as Johnson was with the call, it brought the game back to a two-score affair. He was fouled out with 11 seconds to play, as Georgia put the icing on its victory.

It wasn’t the outcome USC needed, but having their top scorer back to his average scoring was a lift the Gamecocks needed heading back onto the road on Saturday.

