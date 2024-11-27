‘We were always going to be compared to Six’: The cast of Why Am I So Single? on its closure

Why Am I So Single? begins the same way it ends: with two 20-somethings sprawled across the settee of their flat in London, complaining about modern dating. For two hours every day, Oliver and Nancy bare their hearts via show-stopping songs such as Disco Ball, where Oliver reveals what it’s like to feel empty and lonely inside, and Nancy’s ballad, Lost, which explores the impact that her father’s death has had on her relationships.

It’s a great night out: the songs are energetic and exciting, the writing witty and the show does a near perfect job of encapsulating life as a young British adult. The reviews were decent, with the Telegraph’s Dominic Cavendish praising its youthful energy and combination of “sharpness and fluffiness”.

Unfortunately, last month the show announced that it would be closing a month earlier than intended next year. Instead of running until February 13, it will close on January 19. In a joint statement, producers cite “the current economic climate” as the reason for closing.

The premature closure of Why Am I So Single? may come as a shock to many considering it was created by the same writing duo – Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow – who created Six the Musical, the global phenomenon that turned the stories of Henry VIII’s wives into a one-hour music medley of catchy pop tunes. In its six years on the West End, Six has been nominated for a Grammy award, won 32 international awards, and has productions running in five countries.

What’s more, Six and Why Am I So Single producer Kenny Wax says his new show is still getting decent audience numbers. “The Garrick has about 720 seats, and we are frequently playing to 500-600 people a night, so we’re very busy,” he says. “We are getting standing ovations, nearly sold out houses every night”. Yet it’s clear the theatre has simply not been able to charge enough for tickets to get a viable return.

‘We are getting nearly sold out houses every night’ - Matt Crockett

“I think we’ve just found that our audiences have been younger,” says Wax. “The show is for the Gen Z generation, and they want to be paying 30 or 40 pounds – they want to get discounts and see what’s available on TodayTix.”

The average top-price West End ticket sits at £154.54, with the current West End revival of Cabaret offering the most expensive ticket at £303.95, a price the average theatregoer (aged 60-70) is more likely to be able to afford. In contrast, Why Am I So Single’s tickets vary between £25 and £75.

Original musicals are always a risk, says Wax, and so Why Am I So Single’s smattering of three-star reviews could have been more generous. “It would be lovely if the critics saw the original musical as something a little bit special, and didn’t review it alongside something like Tina Turner, or MJ [The Musical]. It’s very different when you’re producing a brand-new musical with an original subject and 18 original songs by young British writers.”

Other struggling original musicals include Sheridan Smith’s Opening Night, which closed two months early. Even Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella closed a month earlier than intended. As we enter the era of the movie musical, shows like the soon-to-open Devil Wears Prada musical stand a better chance of success.

The lesson for next time, says Wax, is “I would give it slightly broader appeal. I’d probably do that in marketing and messaging. I think the show is more about friendship between the two central characters than about the woke world in 2024 to 2025.”

It’s also a challenge to get that elusive youth demographic to the theatre in the first place. Ameena Hamid, Wax’s co-producer and currently the youngest West End producer at 23, thinks more needs to be done to engage younger audiences. “Right now, with the cost of living – when you’re thinking about what risks you should take, what you’re going to do with your friends on that one thing you do once a month, we’re fighting a lot.”

Why Am I So Single’s writing duo is also behind SIX the Musical - Pamela Raith

Leesa Tulley, who plays Nancy in the show, feels the bar was set too high from the beginning: “We were always going to be compared to Six because of Toby and Lucy. When you’re comparing us against this show that has gone worldwide, it’s obviously not going to do that in its first six months. It’s not to say that it won’t and can’t – I believe that it will.”

Despite the Why Am I So Single’s early closure, cast member Jo Foster, a non binary actor who plays the non binary character Oliver, believes the show has been impactful for audiences: “What is beautiful is that I’ll get people at Stage Door who are non-binary or trans, and they will tell me that they recently came out. That is so amazing.”

“Just because something isn’t necessarily commercially viable doesn’t mean it’s not successful,” adds Noah Thomas, who played Artie. “Sometimes things are just ahead of their time”.