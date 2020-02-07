'We're there because we love it': Alouettes cheerleader shocked by decision to axe team

A member of the Montreal Alouettes' now-defunct cheerleading squad says she hopes the team will one day reconsider its decision.

Ally Pileggi has been an Alouettes cheerleader for five years. She found out about the fate of her team on Wednesday, while she was at work — a friend texted her, then she checked her email and found a message saying the team was being scrapped.

"I was super blindsided. I had no idea that this decision was being made," she told Sabrina Marandola, host of CBC Montreal's Let's Go.

As of Friday morning, more than 5,000 people have signed a petition asking for the team to be reinstated.

In a statement, the team said the decision was a financial one, and had nothing to do with the cheerleading squad itself.

But Pileggi said she would work for free, if she had been given the option.

Read on for more of Pileggi's thoughts, as told to Let's Go. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you react when you read that e-mail?

I was shocked. We were ready for the auditions. I had bought my audition outfit, I was preparing my body for the auditions, working out as soon as the holidays were over. To my understanding, we were having our auditions up until [Wednesday].

This is something you do part time, right?

Yeah, absolutely. I'm a teacher full time. I've been dancing since the age of four. This is something that I wanted to do. I went for it, I made the team and it has been a dream come true. It was the most beautiful chapter of my life so far.

What have you heard from your teammates?

We're all really heartbroken. Everybody is super confused and shocked but we're leaning on each other and we're supporting each other. They became my second family, so it's really nice to have them as a support system.

Why is it important for a team to have cheerleaders at the games?

One of my friends put it perfectly, she said that the cheerleaders are the backbone of the fan base. Win or lose, rain or shine, we're always there, we're always smiling and we're always ready to perform and have fun. We're there because we love it.

A lot of people think that cheerleaders are only there to shake their pom poms, but it's so much more than that. We are in the community, we're out with the kids, we're at hospital visits ... the fans love us and they want us to stay.

Is this something you would do for free?

Absolutely. Not all teams get paid — we were one of the lucky teams. We were taken care of. If they said to me, "We're making pay cuts and we're not going to keep paying you. Do you still want to cheer?" I would say yes, because honestly, it was just fun. I do it for the experience, not for the money.

